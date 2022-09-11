EU set to ban products made using forced labour

Brussels will ban products made with forced labor, a move that could further heighten tensions in trade relations with China amid allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang province.

Shoes, clothing and goods such as wood, fish and cocoa are among the products most affected, according to those aware of the plans.

The US issued a blanket ban in June on all imports from China’s Xinjiang province, where allegations have been made of widespread human rights violations — including torture, arbitrary detention and forced labor — against Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities.

The EU ban will instead focus on all products made from forced labor — including products made within the bloc — to avoid violating World Trade Organization rules on non-discrimination.

The Green/European Free Alliance bloc in the European Parliament has supported a US-style ban. Henrike Hahn, a German Green MEP and member of the Chinese parliament delegation, said: “We are not like-minded friends of the totalitarian regime in China. We demand a ban on the importation of products from Chinese forced labor and products from Chinese companies in general that are produced with forced labor.”

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, is expected to announce its plans this week.

“Forced labor constitutes a serious violation of one’s human dignity and fundamental human rights,” said a confidential draft paper seen by the Financial Times, adding that it was the EU’s “priority” to eradicate it.

The paper, which did not identify individual countries that could be targeted by the ban, added that the urgency of the issue meant that the EU had not had time for a “full-fledged” impact assessment.

The ban, which is expected to take effect next year at the earliest, will apply to products that have involved forced labor at any stage of their production, harvest or extraction and to all products of any type, including their components, the said paper.

“All market participants, economic sectors, stages of production or steps of value chains should be covered,” it added.

The EU will International Labor Organization definition of forced labour. The UN body estimates that 25 million people worldwide suffer from forced labour. Monday it will come with new estimates.

The 27 EU Member States will be responsible for detection and enforcement and will have to respond to complaints from non-governmental organisations, companies and others. They will have to initiate an investigation and can request cooperation from the country that produces the goods.

Officials accept that it can be difficult to find evidence, especially if countries don’t work together. But if forced labor is likely to be used, member states can seize products and ban imports. An official said the EU has reduced “the burden of proof” to help enforce the ban.

According to the paper, enforcement will focus on large companies, including manufacturers, producers and suppliers of goods, following concerns that small companies have less leverage to put pressure on suppliers and “less resources to conduct in-depth due diligence” on those. businesses.

Regulators also want to boost cooperation with countries outside the EU to ensure products using forced labor don’t end up in the bloc, the draft said.

Earlier this month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the Chinese government had committed “serious human rights violations” in its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

China has denied violating human rights in Xinjiang, one of the world’s largest cotton producers and a major supplier of solar panel materials.