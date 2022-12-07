EU requests WTO panels over trade disputes with China

The disputes concern alleged Chinese restrictions on EU companies’ right to use a foreign court to protect their high-tech patents, and trade with EU member Lithuania.

The European Commission has requested the formation of jury panels at the World Trade Organization as the next step in two trade disputes with China.

The disputes, both submitted to the WTO early this year, concern alleged Chinese restrictions on EU companies’ right to use a foreign court to protect their high-tech patents and trade with EU member Lithuania.

“In both cases, the measures are very harmful to European companies,” the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that measures against Lithuania disrupted trade and supply chains within the EU.

The Commission, which oversees the trade policy of the 27-member European Union, has formally requested consultations with China at the WTO, the first step in a WTO challenge. Such consultations rarely resolve disputes.

The EU executive said it would request the formation of a WTO panel at the next meeting of the WTO’s dispute settlement body on Dec. 20, noting panel proceedings could take up to a year and a half.

Lithuania dispute

Among the disputes are China’s deterioration of diplomatic ties with Lithuania from December 2021 and pressure on multinationals to cut ties with the Baltic nation of 2.8 million after it allowed Taiwan to establish a de facto embassy in Vilnius to open.

The Commission said China had also imposed import bans on alcohol, beef, dairy products, logs and peat shipped from Lithuania under plant and food safety rules, without proving that the bans were justified.

In the other case, the Commission said Chinese courts have issued “anti-suit injunctions” since August 2020 that prevent European companies from seeking redress for standard essential patents in non-Chinese courts, such as EU courts.

The Commission said Chinese manufacturers used the injunctions to pressure patent holders to grant them cheaper access to European technology.