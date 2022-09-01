EU regulator approves first Covid booster shots targeting Omicron variant

The European Union drug regulator on Thursday backed two separate Covid-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant and developed by Moderna and the team at Pfizer and BioNTech.

Europe is preparing to roll out shots ahead of an expected increase in infections this winter. The new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first discovered in China.

The recommendation is to approve the vaccines for people 12 years and older who have received at least one primary vaccination against Covid-19, according to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The final approval is subject to European Commission approval, which is expected to come in shortly.

Britain became the first country to clear Moderna’s bivalent shot in August. Switzerland and Australia soon followed.

The latest EMA recommendations come as Pfizer’s booster has been redesigned to target the currently dominant BA.4/BA.5 variants, along with the ancestral coronavirus strain already submitted for EU assessment, while the submission of Moderna is imminent.

The EMA is also expected to issue its advice on BA.4/5 modified vaccines in the coming weeks, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said in a statement on Thursday.

Older variant

EU officials have expressed in recent months that they are open to initially using shots targeting the older BA.1 variant, as those targeting newer Omicron offshoots BA.4/5 are further behind. in development.

In contrast, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) maintained that it was only interested in vaccines targeting BA.4 and BA.5. On Wednesday, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna received US approval for those recordings.

Since BA.1 emerged first, data from human trials testing developers’ modified vaccines has been submitted to EU regulators. For the BA.4/5 modified vaccines, submissions to US regulators are based on laboratory and animal data.

Using animal and laboratory data to seek regulatory approval for renewed vaccines is not unprecedented — it is regularly done for flu vaccines that are renewed every year to combat new variants.

(Reuters)