EU presidency calls for international war crimes tribunal to prosecute Russian crimes in Ukraine

An international tribunal for Russian war crimes must be set up after new mass graves were found in Ukraine earlier this week, the EU presidency has said.

“In the 21st century, such attacks on the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent,” said Jan Lipavsky, foreign minister of the Czech Republic, who holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

“We mustn’t overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals… I call for the early establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression,” he announced.

The call follows the discovery of about 450 graves outside the recently liberated city of Izyum in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region.

Some of the exhumed bodies showed signs of torture and authorities have uncovered several buildings that appear to have been used as torture chambers by Russian soldiers and FSB agents.

“More than 10 torture chambers have already been found in various towns and villages liberated in the Kharkov region,” Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said last night. describing the discovery of power tools for torture.

‘That’s what the Nazis did. This is what Russians do. And they will be held accountable in the same way — both on the battlefield and in courtrooms,” he promised.

It comes as an intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that Moscow has stepped up its missile strikes on civilian infrastructure as its forces flee from the Kharkiv region.

Forensic technicians dig a grave in a forest on the outskirts of Izyum, eastern Ukraine on September 16, 2022

Ukrainian officials have discovered 450 new graves in just one cemetery near Izyum after they recaptured the eastern city from the Russians last weekend

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has called for a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine. “In the 21st century, such attacks on the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent,” he said

Thin wooden crosses are seen at a cemetery in a forest on the outskirts of Izyum, on September 17, 2022

Zelensky made a surprise visit to Izyum in the Kharkiv region after the city was recaptured and witnessed the devastation left by the retreating Russian troops

This photo taken on September 14, 2022 shows a destroyed Russian tank and armored personnel carriers on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine

Kharkov’s regional administration chief Oleg Synegubov said yesterday that “99 percent of the exhumed bodies showed signs of violent death.”

“There are several bodies with their hands tied behind their backs and one person is buried with a rope around his neck,” Synegubov told readers on the Telegram messaging app.

The Human Rights Commissioner of the Ukrainian Parliament, Dmytro Lubinets, said that “more than 1,000 Ukrainian civilians have probably been tortured and killed in the liberated areas of the Kharkiv region”, although this number has not yet been verified.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the mass graves likely provide more evidence that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine, while French President Emmanuel Macron described what happened in Izyum as “atrocities.”

The United Nations in Geneva has said it hopes to send a team to determine the circumstances of the dead, as it did about five months ago after the Russian army, driven from Bucha near the capital Kiev, left behind hundreds of civilian bodies. . .

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen confirmed earlier this week that she wanted Russian President Vladimir Putin to appear before the International Criminal Court for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defense claimed in its latest updated intelligence that Russia has been ramping up its missile strikes on civilian infrastructure over the past week, likely in an attempt to undermine the morale of Ukrainian civilians and local governments, even as Putin’s forces withdraw from Kharkiv.

Russia has fired several thousand long-range missiles at Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In the past seven days, however, Russia has focused more on civilian infrastructure, even where it is unlikely to see an immediate military effect,” the update reads.

“While facing setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely expanded the sites it is prepared to attack in an effort to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government.”

However, President Putin denied that his troops had been routed in eastern Ukraine, claiming yesterday that his troops continued to take territory in the Donbas as he spoke at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan.

Pictured: A destroyed Russian MT-LB armored personnel carrier on fire in a field on the outskirts of Izyum

Speaking after a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan, Vladimir Putin said his Donbas offensive is still “moving forward” after recent humiliating defeats in the Kharkiv region

The Defense Ministry claimed in its latest updated intelligence that Russia has been ramping up its missile strikes on civilian infrastructure over the past week in an effort to undermine the morale of Ukrainian civilians

“Our offensive operation in the Donbas is not over. They are moving forward – not at a very fast pace – but they are gradually taking more and more territory,” Putin said, in what were his first comments since his army collapsed and fled Ukraine’s Kharkiv region last weekend.

On Friday, a smiling Putin warned of a “more serious” response if Ukraine’s counterattacks continue to gain ground.

“Kiev authorities have announced that they have launched an active counter-offensive. We’ll see how it goes and how it ends,” he said with a grin in the Uzbek capital Samarkand.

In light of the threat, US President Biden warned Putin to avoid the use of nuclear weapons as his forces in Ukraine are either beaten back or faced “consequences”.

In a preview of this Sunday’s 60 Minutes, interviewer Scott Pelley asked the president what words he would have for his Russian counterpart if he considered using chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Biden replied, “Don’t. do not. do not. You will change the face of war like nothing since World War II.’

When Pelley urged the president for a response from America should Putin cross the border, Biden declined to comment on a specific plan, saying only the US would act if nuclear weapons came into play.

“It will have consequences,” Biden said. ‘[Russia] will become more pariahs in the world than they have ever been.’