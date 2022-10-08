EU nations: Migrant departures should be stopped abroad

PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) – Several Mediterranean countries said on Saturday that Frontex, the European Union’s border agency, must work in third countries to prevent smugglers from endangering the lives of migrants by sending them on risky boat trips to Europe.

Top officials from Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta and Cyprus – who receive most of the migrants from the bloc’s southern and southeastern borders – said they will table the idea to EU leaders later this month to set up asylum application centers in neighboring countries. from which successful applicants can reach Europe safely.

Such centers would help reduce the attraction of smugglers, allowing people with legitimate fears for their safety in their home countries to travel safely to European countries that have accepted their asylum applications.

“We have lost so much time making statements and pointing fingers endlessly. Meanwhile, children and adults continue to lose their lives while we ignore the elephant in the room,” Maltese Interior Minister Byron Camilleri said. “How long will it take us Europeans to admit that the only way to save lives is to stamp out human smuggling once and for all?”

Greek Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi said Frontex needs more resources because “when borders are well protected and well guarded, the loss of life is significantly reduced”.

Mitarachi’s comments came after successive shipwrecks off the Greek islands of Lesbos and Kythira this week killed at least 23 people. The Greek minister again urged EU authorities to demand that Turkey better control its borders and take stronger action against people smugglers.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez said Frontex must work with authorities in third countries to prevent the departure of boats loaded with migrants.

Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris expressed concern over an increase in economic migrants amid mounting economic hardship abroad and the Russian war in Ukraine. He said that “it is high time” that third countries that do not accept returned citizens whose asylum applications had been rejected should face sanctions.

“It is totally unacceptable to us for a country to refuse the return of its own citizens,” Nouris said.

Figures from the Cypriot Interior Ministry show that of the 27,000 migrants who reached ethnically divided Cyprus in the past two years, 6% arrived by boat, while 94% crossed a UN-controlled buffer zone from the breakaway northern third.

Nouris traveled to UN headquarters in New York last week to seek help from the World Organization to prevent such border crossings.

Ministers again urged the EU to implement a fairer relocation policy for migrants so that the burden is not placed mainly on the southern EU countries.

“We need to send a strong signal that Europe will be open. Europe will always have the values ​​that identify us and provide a safe haven for those in need,” said Mitarachi. “But we have to do it in an organized, coordinated and legal way and not allow… the smugglers to make that choice for us.”

