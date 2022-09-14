EU must stand together in the energy war against Russia

The energy conflict between Russia and Europe is reaching noon. The Kremlin indefinitely closed its main westbound gas pipeline, Nord Stream 1, last week, bringing total Russian gas flows to a fraction of pre-war levels and rocketing prices. Vladimir Putin’s calculation is that European countries will prove less able to bear winter energy bills and potential shortages than Russia can withstand Western sanctions – and that their unity and resolve will shatter before spring launches new military offensives in Ukraine. brings. As Kiev’s armed forces begin to make breakthroughs, the coming energy battle is one that democratic Europe cannot lose.

As the EU develops its joint response, there is reason for cautious optimism. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, say Russian gas has fallen from 40 percent of EU gas imports before the war to 9 percent today. New suppliers of liquefied natural gas have been found, fuel sources have been converted and efficiency measures have been taken. The EU’s gas storage is 84 percent vol — higher than the 80 percent target it had set for the end of October.

Prices, while volatile, have fallen below levels before the Nord Stream 1 shutdown was announced. Some analysts dare to whisper that, having already fired his main gas weapon, Putin may be running low on ammunition.

Yet there can be no false sense of security. With the closure of the NS1 in Russia, the winter recession looming over the eurozone is becoming an ever-growing reality. The already high risk of rationing and blackouts has increased, and a severe cold spell can quickly drain gas supplies. Not all countries will be equally affected: the countries traditionally most dependent on Russian gas, including Germany, Italy and central European countries, are facing a deeper economic downturn, which could put a strain on solidarity.

Super-high prices are still crushing households and industrial production, and higher interest rates will exacerbate the pressure. Without strong action, German officials warned earlier this year of the potential for a “freezing winter,” and thousands left work in industries that had to close only to never open again. Progress has been made since then, but social unrest over the cost of living – as evidenced by recent protests in the Czech Republic – remains a risk. EU countries will come under pressure to spend even more to avoid such disruption and to avoid a backlash to the hardships demanded in the name of solidarity with Ukraine.

This makes the coordinated EU approach – which von der Leyen will outline on Wednesday – all the more critical. So far, countries have responded with various policies, including price caps, one-off payments and subsidized transport. Some 350 billion euros have already been spent and pledged, putting public finances under pressure. It will not be easy to agree on a joint plan. Splits remain over plans for a gas price cap and a mechanism to absorb unexpected profits. But the spirit of cooperation, within the EU and with other international partners, is the only way forward.

The higher the demand for gas remains and the tighter the availability of alternative supplies, the stickier the high inflation will be and the deeper the economic costs for the whole bloc. Joint supply and demand management is now becoming crucial; proposals for common efforts to reduce power consumption and facilitate liquidity for power companies are commendable.

These will need to be combined with efforts to strengthen energy infrastructure to balance supply and demand, and coordination to avoid stockpiling. Europe has held up well so far. But the economic war with Putin will ultimately be won or lost by how well the bloc can hold together.