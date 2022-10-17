EU ministers advised to take a tougher line on China

The EU needs to sharpen its attitude towards China and see the country as a total competitor with limited areas of potential involvement.

The EU should work more closely with the US, strengthen its defenses against cyber and hybrid threats, diversify its supply chains outside China and deepen ties with other Indo-Pacific powers, according to a document released by the bloc’s foreign service. has been drawn up for the Member States.

“China has become an even stronger global competitor for the EU, the US and other like-minded partners,” the paper says, as reported by the Financial Times. “It is therefore essential to assess how best to respond to current and foreseeable challenges.” These, the paper says, are likely to “increase the divergence between China’s and our own political choices and positions”.

The assessment “admits China will not change,” said a senior EU official. “In short, move to a logic of total competition, both economically and politically.”

The document highlights the significant deterioration in the EU-China relationship since existing policies on Beijing were agreed in 2019, a decline marked by trade disputes, close-knit sanctions and a series of failed attempts to find areas of mutual understanding. find.

China’s support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, its threats against Taiwan, its stance on human rights in Hong Kong and its treatment of its Uyghur minority are all significant developments since the EU shaped its existing policies, officials said. justify reconsideration.

“Now is the time to assess . . . And see if our policy is the right one,” said a second senior EU official. “We have to take into account the serious events of the past year.”

On Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping used his speech at the Communist Party Congress — where he will cement his position as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong — to protest “foreign interference” and “protectionism and bullying” by others. to land.

The EU document, to be discussed Monday by foreign ministers at a meeting in Luxembourg to prepare for a debate on China by the bloc’s 27 leaders at a summit starting Thursday, suggests that existing EU policy to China as a “partner-competitor-systemic rival” is obsolete.

The EU’s discussions this week over its policy towards Beijing come after the US warned that China was the “most sweeping geopolitical challenge”, releasing a national security strategy that warned Beijing “is harboring intent and, increasingly, the ability to reform the international order.”

“We will prioritize maintaining a lasting competitive advantage over the PRC,” the US strategy said.

For the EU, China’s closer ties to Russia, particularly since the invasion of Ukraine, are “a worrying development . . .[that] cannot be ignored,” says the ministerial document, adding that Beijing’s support for Moscow “has led China to fight Western democracies more directly.”

The five-page document contains only one paragraph on areas of limited potential cooperation with China – including climate change, the environment and health – in stark contrast to existing policies that Beijing describes as “a strategic partner of the EU in addressing global and international challenges”.

Recommended

The EU’s reliance on China for semiconductors and certain rare earths is addressed by the paper as a “strategic vulnerability”, calling for more domestic manufacturing, diversified supply chains and other initiatives such as better recycling within the bloc.

The EU should also recognize that China’s “activities and positions in multilateral organizations exemplify its determination to systematically promote an alternative vision of the world order, where individual human rights are subordinate to national sovereignty and economic and social development takes precedence over political and civil rights.” ‘, the discussion paper reads.

In recent years, the EU and its Member States have also faced increased cases of economic coercion by China, tougher competition in key technologies, cyber and hybrid threats and information manipulation, as well as more assertive policies in the Indo-Pacific. , calling on the EU to promote a “better offer” to third countries associated with Beijing.