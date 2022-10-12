EU executive recommends Bosnia become candidate member

BRUSSELS (AP) – Bosnia and Herzegovina moved one small step closer to the European Union on Wednesday, with the EU executive advising member states to grant it candidate membership status, despite continued criticism of the Balkan country’s way is governed.

The advice was long awaited in ethnically divided Bosnia, which is lagging behind several other Balkan countries in gaining candidate membership status in the prosperous European club of 27 countries.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi told a European Parliament committee during the presentation of the annual enlargement report that the executive “recommends that member states grant candidate membership status”, pending a slew of commitments to fundamental reforms.

The Commission can only advise which countries should be candidates for the EU, and all Member States must unanimously agree on such a move. Varhelyi said he hoped member states would act quickly, possibly as early as December, as the geopolitical changes in the region caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine made speed essential.

But once a country is a candidate, it can take years, sometimes many years, for club membership to become a reality.

Varhelyi warned Bosnian political leaders to press ahead with much-needed reforms.

“We are doing this for the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina. But it also brings high expectations. It’s up to the elites to turn this into reality,” Varhelyi said.

He said that to become a candidate, Bosnian leadership needed reforms in the areas of the judiciary, the fight against corruption and the implementation of constitutional and electoral changes. Little progress has been made in these areas in recent years.

Even early this week, amid widespread reports of fraud in Bosnia’s recent general election, the country’s highest electoral body announced it will conduct a recount in the race to become the next Bosnian Serb president, a vote that allegedly manipulated by a staunch pro-Russian leader.

The Commission has also made several unencouraging assessments in other sectors, showing that little or no progress has been made in reforming public administration, the judiciary and the fight against corruption and organized crime. To be a candidate, a country does not have to meet all the criteria, but it must show commitment to do so.

Several Balkan countries and Turkey have been waiting for some two decades to join, and sometimes progress is held back by objections from a single EU member state.

Ankara applied for membership in 1987, was granted candidate status in 1999 and had to wait until 2005 to begin negotiations for actual accession. It is still far from membership.

