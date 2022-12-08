EU backs Croatia’s entry into Schengen, rejects Bulgaria, Romania

Members of the European Union have confirmed Croatia’s admission to the bloc’s passport-free Schengen area, while rejecting Bulgaria’s and Romania’s candidacies.

The decisions were taken on Thursday at a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels.

“Last step completed! Council decision adopted – It is now formally confirmed that Croatia will join the Schengen area on 1 January 2023,” Croatia’s Permanent Representation to the EU said in a tweet on Thursday.

“The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade,” tweeted the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency. “Ministers approve Croatia’s membership as of January 1, 2023!”

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Romania and Bulgaria have been denied access to the area.

“When it comes to the accession of Romania and Bulgaria, we are not united and that makes us very weak and that also makes me sad,” he said.

“You deserve to be full members of Schengen, you deserve access to free movement in the Schengen area,” said Johansson.

Unanimous support

Full accession for the EU’s newest members – Bulgaria and Romania joined the bloc in 2007, Croatia in 2013 – required unanimous support from their partners.

The three countries already partially comply with the Schengen rulebook, but internal border controls have yet to be lifted.

The heist has long stemmed from concerns among the trio’s partners over the reach of organized crime, unauthorized migration and other security concerns.

Last month, the EU’s executive, the European Commission, ruled that all three candidate countries meet the technical criteria to join, and the European Parliament has also voted in favor of their membership.

Croatia’s bid had faced no significant opposition from its EU partners. But ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Austria seemed almost certain to veto the Bulgarian and Romanian bids for immigration as more and more people cross borders without permission through the Balkan region.

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner renewed his country’s fierce opposition, noting that more than 100,000 people entered Austria without permission this year.

“The system is not working right now,” he told reporters.

Transit routes for asylum seekers

Austrian officials fear that lifting internal border controls could make Bulgaria and Romania transit routes for asylum seekers.

Right-wing MPs from Sweden’s Democrat Party have opposed membership of the three hopeful countries, citing similar concerns.

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that his government has had “highest-level meetings” with Austria to try to address concerns, noting that data shows that “Romania is not engaged in migratory flows that would raise fears” .

“Illegal migration is a politically sensitive issue in many Member States… but blocking Romania’s accession to Schengen will not bring the answers Austria wants,” he said at a press conference, adding that “the current state of uncertainty cannot continue”.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also made waves last week when he claimed Bulgarian border guards could accept cash bribes.

The Dutch parliament must also be taken into account, which means that Bulgaria may join later than the other two candidates.

‘Cynicism’

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev hit back, writing on Facebook that three Bulgarian border officials have been killed in recent months while protecting the bloc’s outer borders.

“Instead of European solidarity,” said Radev, “Bulgaria is getting cynicism.”

To allay their partners’ concerns, Bulgaria and Romania have twice invited EU fact-finding missions with national experts in recent months to see how things have improved.

Hungary also appeared willing to delay their accession, as it has done in recent months on several EU issues requiring unanimity, mainly over the right-wing government’s concerns that access to European pandemic recovery funds is being hindered over concerns about corruption. .

The so-called Schengen area comprises 26 countries – 22 EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

Nearly 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country and work in another. Every day, about 3.5 million people cross an internal border without having to show their ID.

The Schengen rulebook allows free movement for more than 400 million European citizens and businesses, but countries can introduce temporary controls on the grounds of internal threats to national security, and several do so routinely.