Etiquette expert reveals the posh way to eat a Pot Noodle in viral TikTok video

An etiquette expert has revealed the classy way to eat a Pot Noodle if you happen to get one in a formal British dining room.

Lucy Challenger, 38, who is based in London and Berkshire, is the founder and managing director of high-end Mayfair agency Polo and Tweed, which brings in staff for uber-wealthy clients.

She is also TikTok and Instagram creator, and has garnered more than 10 million likes for her videos, which teach Gen Z social media users the essential manners and etiquette they need to fit into society’s upper echelons.

In a recent tongue-in-cheek videowhich received more than a million views, Lucy revealed the correct way to eat a Pot Noodle in the unlikely event that you were served one in posh surroundings.

However, some viewers disagreed with one point that Lucy made: that you shouldn’t consume the liquid in the Pot Noodle.

Etiquette expert Lucy Challenger (pictured) has revealed the classy way to eat a Pot Noodle in a formal dining setting – in the unlikely event that you’re served one

In the clip, she says: ‘Now it’s very, very, very, very, very unlikely that you’ll ever be served a Pot Noodle in a formal British setting. But if you were, I’ll show you the best way to approach eating it.’

She continued: ‘So how would one eat the Pot Noodle? Well, a fork makes life a little bit easier.

‘You can use the fork to pick up the noodles, and then you can also use a spoon to collect the liquid, and of course some people prefer to use chopsticks.

Etiquette expert shares a brief history of Pot Noodle In addition to showing viewers how to properly eat a Pot Noodle in her viral video, Lucy Challenger also shared a brief history of the instant snack. She said: ‘In 1958, instant noodles were invented by a gentleman called Mr. [Momofuku] Ando and instant cup noodles were invented by his company, Nissim foods in 1971. ‘In 1979 Golden Wonder launched Pot Noodle. Its home was Crumlin, South Wales. ‘In 1992 the company launched the infamous spring bags added to every pot. They were considered ‘bags of joy’. ‘The year 2000 gave birth to the king size Pot Noodle.’

‘So let’s get started. Firstly, the Pot Noodle would probably have been prepared by the chef and then brought to the table for serving.’

However, she noted that if you prepare the instant meal yourself, cooking is easy. You simply add boiling water to the plastic pot of noodles, and add the sauce bag if desired.

When it comes to eating Pot Noodle, Lucy said: ‘As I’ve explained before, you typically don’t consume liquid with formal British dining, unless it’s a soup, for example.’

She gave the example of clams, where you would eat the bivalves themselves, but not the liquid they are served in.

“So for the Pot Noodle, we’re going to approach it with the same rules of etiquette,” she explained.

‘I would use my fork and take it this time in my right hand, which is more unusual when eating in a formal setting.

‘That’s because we won’t be using the spoon or the knife.

‘I will then just collect some of the noodles on the fork and carefully place the noodles in my mouth.

‘I continue with my delicious meal of pot noodles, making sure not to let any stray drip into the surrounding plate or indeed my outfits.’

Lucy ended the video by noting what wine goes well with Pot Noodle, choosing a ‘beautiful Chardonnay’.

A number of viewers disagreed with a point Lucy made: that you shouldn’t consume the liquid in a Pot Noodle

More than 2,600 comments were left on the video.

Some viewers disagreed with one point that Lucy made: that you shouldn’t consume the liquid in the Pot Noodle.

One wrote: ‘No, you drink the liquid afterwards. It’s the noodle law.’ Another agreed, adding: ‘And drink the remaining juice afterwards.’

And a third wrote: ‘Nah, use your hands, then drink the broth.’

Meanwhile, a number of commentators expressed regret that Pot Noodles are generally not eaten in formal dining establishments

But others thought the operation was perfectly executed and expressed regret that Pot Noodles are not generally eaten in formal dining establishments.

One TikTok user wrote: ‘I love stressing how this will never, ever happen. Nevertheless, I will remember it when HM invites me for instant noodles.’

Another wrote: ‘In case we meet the king.’ And a third added: ‘I want to make it my mission to be rich so I can host a dinner party and only serve noodles.’