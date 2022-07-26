Etiquette expert reveals the posh way to eat a Kit Kat

An etiquette expert has revealed the chic way to eat a Kit Kat if you happen to get one in a formal British dining setting.

Lucy Challenger, 38, who is based in London and Berkshire, is the founder and CEO of the high-end Mayfair agency Polo and Tweed, which seeks employees for high net worth clients.

She is also a TikTok creator and has racked up nearly 10 million likes for her videos that teach Gen Z social media users the essential manners and etiquette they need to fit into the higher echelons of society.

In a recent tongue-in-cheek videogarnering nearly 4 million views, Lucy revealed the correct way to eat a Kit Kat in the unlikely event that you were served one in a posh setting.

In the clip, she says, “I’m going to show you the formal British way to eat a Kit Kat.

“Now it’s highly, highly, highly unlikely that you’ll be served a KitKat in a formal British eatery. But if so, how would you eat it?’

Before demonstrating proper Kit Kat eating technique, Lucy shared a few facts about the bar, noting that it was invented in York in 1935 and was originally called Roundtree’s Chocolate Crisp.

She got into the educational part of the video and began to hide elegantly in the bar, commenting continuously.

“I unpack the Kit Kat with my fingers around it, the paper layer removed and placed on the plate,” she explained.

After carefully unpacking the treat, removing the outer cover and foil and laying it down neatly, it was time to tackle the bar itself.

She said, “I just cut the KitKat in half, lift one part of the Kit Kat, place the other part on the plate and then place it in my mouth as a small, fine, fine bite to eat.

“One continues to eat the Kit Kat until the KitKat is completely consumed,” she concluded.

Among the nearly 16,000 comments were people who shared their own recommendations on how to eat the bar, as well as people who appreciated Lucy’s refined manners.

The video received nearly 16,000 comments, many from people appreciating Lucy’s sophisticated style when it came to eating the chocolate bar, and others offering their own suggestions.

One wrote: ‘Imma remember this for the next time I want to pretend to be chic.’

Another added: ‘I love this, it made me hungry even though you handled it so delicately.’

Meanwhile, a third shared their own advice, writing: ‘Bite both sides and drink tea through it so it melts, then eat it.’