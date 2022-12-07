Etiquette expert reveals the ‘correct behaviour’ for the workplace

An etiquette expert has revealed proper workplace behaviors, including being early, being well dressed, not using “Mrs. or Miss,” and, crucially, staying away from gossip.

Jackie Vernon-Thompson, 52, says ways to behave properly at work include not using your phone, social media, or addressing the CEO by their first name.

Jackie, from Florida, said “the mirror is your friend” and the staff should wear proper attire because “your appearance communicates something.”

She firmly believes that employees should always go above and beyond what is expected of them and not leave work as quickly as possible.

Jackie started her business, From the Inside-Out School of Etiquette, eleven years ago — explaining that good etiquette is about understanding hierarchy and avoiding gossip, as well as never addressing a woman as Ms. or Ms.

Jackie said, ‘Understand the hierarchy and respect the levels. Make sure you know how to address people accordingly – when speaking to the CEO, do not address by first name unless prompted.

“If that request hasn’t been made, use sir or ma’am. In the workplace, we never address a lady as Ms. or Ms. because it is nobody’s business whether she is married or not. It is inappropriate in the workplace.

“That’s the most professional way, unless the workplace culture is to call everyone by their first name.”

Dressing nicely and arriving to work early is also important, with Jackie insisting you should aim to be at work at least 15 minutes before you start.

She said, ‘Arrive before work starts. If you start at 9:00 AM, be there by 8:45 PM. If work ends at five, you shouldn’t be in such a hurry to leave. Make sure your project is finished or at a point where you can leave it for the next day.

“When you’re in the workplace, you should strive to do more than is expected of you.”

The etiquette expert said combining her rules with integrity, morals and patience is the foundation of an effective workplace.

In the workplace, Jackie said that “respect is always a must,” as are integrity, morals and patience, and that together they create a “healthy” work environment.

She advised that it’s important to stay away from gossip and other people’s belongings in the workplace, as is always paying attention to the “culture of the workplace” and leading by example.

Jackie travels across the US teaching people how to behave properly.

She goes to businesses and schools across the country to teach men and boys how to be chivalrous and women and girls to be ladylike, as well as proper work etiquette and table manners.

Jackie became a certified etiquette expert after graduating from the National School of Etiquette and Protocol before conducting her own research on the subject.

For all her etiquette expertise, Jackie says she was not taught it from an early age and confesses that she had never used the word “etiquette” before starting her business.

Jackie admits her work has faced backlash before, with some saying the practice is dated and questioning why adults and children can’t do what they want.

However, Jackie said she “respects” everyone’s preference and that etiquette protocols are only for those who want to be “sophisticated.”

Jackie always tries to convey the importance of looks in terms of etiquette and reminds her students that “your looks always get noticed.”

She said, ‘Never think that your looks will go unnoticed. Appearance from head to toe communicates something – verbally and non-verbally.

“When you get dressed in the morning, I tell my students that the mirror is your best friend.” If what you’re wearing isn’t good for society, change.’

Beyond looks, Jackie says people should “strive” to do more in the workplace: “If you practice proper etiquette, it’s about being extraordinary, not just normal.”

It’s also a must to stay away from your phone and personal communications, says Jackie.

“Don’t touch your cell phone. Personal communications should not interrupt your business communications and activities. Stay off social media and do what you have to do,” she said.