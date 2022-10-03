Etihad will not honor heavily discounted $300 Europe flights after Skyscanner error

<!–

A top airline will not honor AUD$300 return flights to Europe after a mistake saw dozens of Australians rush to take advantage of the huge saving.

Etihad Airways pulled its flights from Sydney to Berlin, Germany, from third-party airline website Skyscanner on Thursday night after savvy Australians noticed return flights at a tenth of their usual price.

Bargain hunters could book cheap tickets for the long-haul flight between May and August next year, coinciding with Europe’s summer.

Return tickets, booked in advance, in high season usually cost around AUD$3,000.

Luxury airline Etihad has canceled AUD$300 return tickets from Sydney to Berlin after a “mistake” saw tickets selling for a tenth of their planned price (pictured, a flight attendant on board an Etihad flight)

The offer flights were initially shown on the website at their usual price, but would be reduced to AUD$300 while in checkout.

Dozens of holiday-seekers were thrilled to be able to afford overseas travel with the luxury airline, and the deal received plenty of positive media attention.

However, ticket holders had their hopes dashed on Monday when Etihad announced it would not honor the cheap fares.

“Unfortunately, it is not sustainable for Etihad to operate these flights on that basis,” it said.

‘We will cancel the bookings and refund the deducted amounts. We have reached out to all our guests who purchased the wrong prices.’

Etihad said an “error” saw customers only pay the tax for return flights to Europe and has invited customers to rebook flights at the normal AUD$3,000 price (pictured, an Etihad flight)

The airline blamed an ‘error’ in its system for the heavily discounted tickets.

It said customers were only charged for the charge on the flight, rather than the flight itself.

Devastated customers received an email telling them about their canned tickets and were encouraged to make a new booking at the correct price.

‘Good morning everyone except Etihad who I hear have canceled the tickets they were selling ridiculously cheap for Europe flights. I didn’t have one but feel the loss,’ one person wrote online.

‘Anyone else got dirty by Skyscanner? C’mon Etihad haven’t you heard about the cost of living crisis? Honor $300 return flights to Berlin,’ said another.

The offer tickets were on sale via third-party website Skyscanner (above) and initially appeared at their full price before being discounted at checkout

Excited customers told Daily Mail Australia they were excited about the cheap flights on Thursday before they were cancelled.

“You’ll barely get to Melbourne for $300 return these days,” said one woman. ‘Flying to Europe on a top airline in the middle of summer is madness. I can not believe it.’

“I couldn’t believe it, a mate shared the message with me and a few minutes later I had booked it,” said one man.

‘I had a European summer wedding anyway so this is a crazy deal for me.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Etihad for comment.