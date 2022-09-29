Etihad flights: Huge glitch return flights from Australia to Europe in summer for less than $300

Australians scored the deal of a lifetime thanks to an apparent glitch with a major airline and a booking website – securing return flights to Europe this summer for less than $300.

Return flights from Sydney to Berlin in July normally cost around $3,000 – but on Thursday night social media was set alight after someone found a round trip for a few hundred dollars.

The person spotted an Etihad flight through SkyScanner for the high summer of 2023 – with the advertised flight plummeting in price when booked through the airline instead of a third party.

Despite listing prices between $2,000 and $3,000, the cost of the round trip dropped to around $300 once payment was completed.

The message was widely circulated on Facebook Messenger, where dozens of people jumped on the bug before the company caught on and Etihad flights were removed from SkyScanner.

Dozens of people reported grabbing the deal before it was removed from SkyScanner’s website, finding fares from May to August.

“I couldn’t believe it, a mate shared the message with me and a few minutes later I had booked it,” one man, who did not want to be named, told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I had a European summer wedding anyway so this is a crazy deal for me.’

Another traveler, who did not want to be named, said they had looked at flights over $3,000 at the same time.

“You barely get to Melbourne for $300 return these days,” the woman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Flying to Europe on a top airline in the middle of summer is madness. I can not believe it.’

The error was online for about an hour on Thursday night before all Etihad flights were removed from SkyScanner’s website.

Etihad Airlines has been contacted for comment.