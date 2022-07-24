Etienne Stott on swapping his canoe for glue as part of Extinction Rebellion

Etienne Stott recalls a time when he received a hero’s welcome after London was brought to a standstill. It was ten years ago and he was part of a 2012 London victory parade that saw more than a million people march along the streets of the capital.

‘Speaking of traffic nuisance’, Stott says with a wink. Because disrupting city traffic is the Olympic canoe champion’s game these days – only he doesn’t get quite the same level of support.

Popularity is something this rebel has had to sacrifice with purpose after paddling with Team GB to protest with Extinction Rebellion, the controversial climate activist group whose civil disobedience has caused chaos across the country.

Etienne Stott is an Olympic gold medalist who has now joined the Extinction Rebellion cause

“I have been arrested ten times and convicted twice for public order offences,” the 43-year-old told the Mail on Sunday from the Holme Pierrepont White Water Course in Nottingham, where he still occasionally coaches. “Both had to do with sitting on the road and refusing to move at the request of the police.

‘It’s controversial. I admit that and I understand. But I think it’s important that we be controversial, because otherwise these issues are not visible. Why risk our freedom and possibly not be liked if it wasn’t so important?’

Stott’s most recent high-profile protest came in April this year, when he glued himself to the top of a Shell oil tanker on Bayswater Road, next to London’s Hyde Park – one of the Olympic venues of 10 years ago.

‘I’m still under investigation for that,’ says Stott. “It was scary. It was a rather surreal moment in my life. I never expected to do something like this. I knew it would be controversial and I knew it would cause a stir.

Stott scored goals with Tim Baille in the men’s canoe doubles final at the London 2012 Games

“But you should try to do the things that seem right — motivated by a sense of responsibility and a sense of duty. I believe this is morally right to do because we are in a serious emergency. The cost of doing these things is not insignificant, but I believe the cost of doing nothing is much, much higher.”

The government recently proposed a new public order law to crack down on the kind of demonstrations Stott was involved in. It contains a maximum prison sentence of six months for protesters who cling to objects or buildings.

So would Stott be willing to go to jail? “I feel like what I’m doing is too important to be silenced,” he emphasizes. “And I think that means I’m at risk of jail time. If it looks like it’s going to come to that, I might have to deal with that.’

Such talk is a world away from the time when Stott was honored rather than castigated – the pinnacle of his canoe career on August 2, 2012 at the Lee Valley White Water Centre.

Stott (seated, left) has been arrested 10 times by police in the UK as part of his protest work

It was there that Stott and Baillie, the sixth-ranked pair, stunned the 12,000-strong home crowd by winning a shocking gold in the two-man canoe slalom. To make their win even more memorable, British teammates David Florence and Richard Hounslow took silver behind them – Team GB’s only London 2012 one-two.

“I can feel my hair on end as I talk,” Stott smiles. “In canoeing, the previous biggest crowd we’d ever ridden for was probably about 3,000 people, so it was a huge step up and a huge step into the unknown. It didn’t hit me until we crossed the finish line. The noise was huge. The atmosphere was incredible.

“We knew we had a good run and one by one the boats just went after us. It got to the point where Florence and Hounslow were the last boats on the river and the British public knew that gold was guaranteed. They finished behind us with a smidgen and we were the Olympic champions. It was wild. It’s like your life runs parallel.

“I remember standing on stage, the sun shining on my face, playing the national anthem and thinking, ‘I want to hold on to this moment, but it’s happening now’. It was extraordinary. It seems surreal. I suppose it still is to some degree.”

Stott and Baillie’s win was one of six medals and three golds Team GB won on day six of the Olympics, lifting them from 11th in the medal tally to fifth.

“I think that was a day when the British public thought, ‘Oh man, this is getting really good now,'” Stott recalls. “Our event was on the Thursday before Super Saturday, so the atmosphere was good. By the time that happened, if you were in you were in, and if you weren’t then there was no hope for you!’

Team GB eventually finished third in the medal tally with 65 gongs – their best catch since London 1908. More importantly, that summer brought a sense of well-being across the country that has rarely been seen since.

Stott says the hair still stands on the back of his neck when he talks about his gold medal

“I can see in your eyes and in the eyes of the people I talk to when I talk about London 2012 that the experience has been very, very positive for many people,” says Stott. ‘I think it was one of the highlights of our country’s history. It brought many people together. It was a collective, positive, beautiful experience that people still have a real bond with.’

For Stott, the good times continued to roll in for weeks. In addition to that London parade where Team GB athletes boarded 21 floats, one of his highlights was being invited backstage as a VIP guest at a secret Stone Roses performance in London.

Like other gold medalists, he had a mailbox painted in his honor in his hometown of Bedford, where he also enjoyed an open-top bus tour and had a whitewater arena named after him. Then there was the small matter of being awarded an MBE by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

“All those experiences are almost a little hard to capture because they go so much further than you imagined,” he says. “I always say it’s like being in a movie of your own life. You just can’t quite believe what’s happening.’

Stott continued canoeing, but after failing to qualify for Rio 2016 with his new partner Mark Proctor, he hung up his paddle. It was then that the Olympic champion began to champion the climate cause.

“The day I retired, I became a vegetarian,” said Stott, who is also the founder of the athletes’ campaign group Champions for Earth. ‘Shortly after that I became a vegan, then I stopped flying.

“As an athlete I was interested in the environment, but it wasn’t until a few years later that I became really connected to how dire this situation was and how important it was to become an active participant instead of just watching from the sidelines.” .

‘I have visited many schools and talked to young people about my sporting experience. They said what they wanted to do and I started to find it more and more difficult.

Stott has been awarded an MBE by the Queen for his part in that unforgettable summer

“I just realized that all this beautiful human potential was facing a brick wall. It made no sense for me to talk to them about the various lessons I learned in the sport when their world was destroyed. To me, it just didn’t make sense or responsibility to continue that work, when in fact I felt something needed to be done about saving and planning for those generations to come.

“Around the same time, Extinction Rebellion came along and I felt what they were saying made sense. The planet is in a dire emergency and peaceful civil disobedience appears to hold some promise to remedy this situation.”

For Stott, it’s now about leaving a legacy far greater than anything he could achieve by winning a gold medal in London 2012. “I’m trying to inspire and protect the generation I should be in London.” inspire,” he says. adds.

“When I was racing I felt like it was a life and death struggle. It meant everything to me. But now I’m engaged in a real life-and-death struggle – this is the life and death of our future.’