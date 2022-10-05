Ethiopia’s Tigray leader invited to peace talks in S. Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overpowered overlooked wars, according to a letter seen by The Associated Press.

If Debretsion Gebremichael attends the proposed talks between the Tigray and the Ethiopian side, it will be the highest-ever effort to end the two-year war that has killed thousands of people through conflict and famine.

The letter from the Chair of the African Union Commission states that the talks convened by the AU “would aim at laying the groundwork for a structured and lasting mediation” between the two sides towards a “lasting solution of the conflict”.

The spokesman for the Tigray forces, Getachew Reda, was not immediately available on Wednesday. The spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not immediately respond to questions.

The letter states that talks will be facilitated by AU Special Envoy and former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo with the support of former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African Vice President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

PART: