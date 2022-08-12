Ethiopia says third fill of mega dam reservoir is complete

The $4.2 billion dam has been at the center of a regional dispute since Ethiopia laid the foundation stone on the project in 2011.



Ethiopia has completed the third fill of its Blue Nile megadam reservoir, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday, a development that could further heighten tensions with downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan.

The announcement comes a day after Ethiopia said it had launched power generation from the second turbine at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in the west of the country.

“Today, as you see behind me, the third fill has been completed,” Abiy said in images shown on state television from the site of the dam.

“Compared to last year, we have reached 600 meters, which is 25 meters higher than the previous fill,” he said.

“The Nile is a gift from God given to us for Ethiopians to use.”

The massive $4.2 billion dam, which will become the largest hydroelectric power station in Africa, has been at the center of a regional dispute since Ethiopia laid the foundation stone on the project in 2011.

There is still no agreement between Ethiopia and its downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan on GERD operations, despite discussions held under the auspices of the African Union.

Cairo and Khartoum consider it a threat due to their reliance on the Nile waters, while Ethiopia considers it essential to the electrification and development of Africa’s second most populous country.

Map of East Africa showing the Nile and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.



Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, protested the third refill at the UN Security Council last month.

The process of filling the GERD’s massive reservoir, with a total capacity of 74 billion cubic meters, began in 2020.

On Thursday, Abiy tried to reassure the two countries about the impact of the dam and called for negotiations to reach an agreement.

“Any other option will not stop what we have started and will be useless,” he said, insisting that the third fill downstream did not cause water shortages.

Ethiopia started generating electricity from the GERD in February. Currently, the two turbines, of a total of 13, have a capacity to generate 750 megawatts of electricity.

It is expected to eventually produce more than 5,000 megawatts, more than doubling Ethiopia’s current output.

Project manager Kifle Horo said on Thursday that the dam is now generally more than 83 percent complete and the goal was to complete it in the next two and a half years.

The 145-meter-tall structure stands on both sides of the Blue Nile in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of western Ethiopia, near the border with Sudan.

The project was initiated under former Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, the Tigrayan leader who ruled Ethiopia for more than two decades until his death in 2012.

