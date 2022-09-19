Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest Premier League player at 15 but what happened to the other starlets?

On Sunday, Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri wrote himself into the history books by breaking the record for the Premier League’s youngest player at 15 and 181 days.

The England Under-17 international managed a minute of action on his history-making debut and although he barely managed to touch the ball, it’s a day he will never forget.

A name that not even the most ardent Gunners fans will be familiar with, Nwaneri took the field in a 3-0 away win over Brentford.

But does a debut at a young age necessarily translate into a glittering career at the top of the English game’s heights? What happened to the other teenage sensations? Where are they now?

Here, Sportsmail takes you through the ten youngest players to ever play in the Premier League and whether they ever managed to live up to the potential that saw them take to the pitch at such a young age.

Ethan Nwaneri, 15, became the youngest ever Premier League player on Sunday 18 September

The teenager came off the bench in stoppage time for the Gunners to replace Fabio Vieira

10. Jack Robinson, Liverpool (16 years, eight months, seven days)

And England Under-21 international Jack Robinson was the last ever player to be introduced under Rafa Benitez, coming on for Ryan Babel in a 0-0 draw with Hull on the final day of the 2009 season/ 10.

In doing so, Robinson became the youngest player ever to play for the Reds in their long and illustrious history, but the defender was never able to break into the first team, making just 11 appearances in four years at Anfield.

After loan spells at Wolves and Blackpool, the defender dropped to the Championship with QPR, Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest before returning to the top flight with Sheffield United to help them finish ninth in 2019-20, making six appearances.

Two of Jack Robinson’s 11 Liverpool appearances came in their 2012-13 Europa League campaign

The England U21 international now plays his football with Sheffield United

9. Reece Oxford, West Ham (16 years, seven months, 24 days)

Reece Oxford is an anomaly on this list as he made his debut from the start, rather than being given a few seconds off the bench, and did so in style as Slaven Bilic’s West Ham saw off Arsenal with a 2-0 win at the Emirates in 2015-16.

The versatile defender made his debut as a defensive midfielder and made eight appearances in total for the Hammers before switching to the Bundesliga, as so many young English stars have started to do, and currently plays for Augsburg.

His time at the Bavarians has been marred by injury, but since the start of 2021-22 he has become a regular fixture in central defence, making a total of 77 appearances and three goals for the German outfit.

Reece Oxford impressed on his debut in a 2-0 away win for West Ham against Arsenal

The English defensive midfielder moved to Augsburg in 2018, where he has made 77 appearances

Gary McSheffrey played for Coventry in 1999

=7. Gary McSheffrey, Coventry City (16 years, six months, 14 days)

Surprisingly, No. 8 and No. 7 on this list made their first appearances at exactly the same age, with Gary McSheffrey bowing out in Coventry City’s 4-1 thrashing of local rivals Aston Villa in February 1999, 2944 days before Nwaneri was even born.

McSheffrey’s debut may have been fleeting, coming in the 90th minute, but he went on to make an impressive 280 appearances for City, scoring 73 goals and assisting 21 more in 10 years over two spells.

The journeyman played for 11 different clubs in his career at all four professional levels of English football, as well as Eastleigh in the National League and Rossington and Frickley at the ninth and 10th levels in the home game, before calling it a day on a 21-year playing career.

=7. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Aston Villa (16 years six months, 14 days)

McShefferey was nearly 33 when Rushian Hepburn-Murphy first took the field for Aston Villa in March 2015, in a rare 4-0 win over Sunderland in a season in which Villa managed just 38 points to avoid relegation.

The young striker came on for Christian Benteke in that game and remained on the books at Villa Park until 2020, when he left for the Cypriot league, switching to Paphos FC.

Five goals and 23 games later, Hepburn-Murphy returned to English football, signing for Swindon Town in September 2022, although he is yet to play for the Robins.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy came on in the 83rd minute as Aston Villa beat Sunderland in 2015

6. Jose Baxter, Everton (16 years, six months, 19 days)

Jose Baxter squeezes into sixth place on the list after coming on as a substitute on the opening day of the 2008-09 season as Everton lost 3-2 at Blackburn Rovers and making his first start the following week.

But the attacking midfielder’s career suffered a series of setbacks and after leaving Everton in 2012 as a free agent, he spent time at Oldham Athletic and Sheffield United before serving a 12-month drugs ban before rejoining the Toffees .

A return to Oldham was followed by a bizarre move to Memphis 901 FC in the USL Championship in the US second tier. Baxter hung up his boots in 2021 after eight months without a club aged just 29 and admitted he had not reached his potential.

Jose Baxter came on for his debut against Blackburn Rovers in a 3-2 defeat on the opening day

Aaron Lennon began his career at Leeds

5. Aaron Lennon, Leeds (16 years, four months, seven days)

In stark contrast to Baxter, Aaron Lennon is a player who largely thrived in the Premier League, spending 16 seasons of his 18-season career in the top flight after making his debut for Leeds against Tottenham in 2003.

Although he started at Leeds, it is at Spurs that Lennon made his name, with the winger making 364 appearances for the north London club and winning the League Cup in 2008.

Lennon is now a free agent after leaving Burnley at the end of last season and if Nwaneri can manage half the games the former Spurs man got in the Premier League, he will surely retire happy .

But it was with Tottenham that he played the majority of his football, making 364 appearances for Spurs

4. Izzy Brown, West Brom (16 years, three months, 27 days)

Izzy Brown may have only played twice in the Premier League but he certainly knew how to make an impact after picking up a yellow card on his debut when he came on in the 86th minute of West Brom’s last day 3 -2 defeats to Wigan in 2012. -13.

The second-youngest player in the league’s history on his debut, Brown was quickly snapped up by giants Chelsea, where he would go on loan seven times before joining Preston on a free transfer in 2021.

Brown left the Lilywhites at the end of last season and is still without a club, but was part of the Blues side that won the Premier League and League Cup double in 2015, despite playing just 11 minutes in eight years at the club.

Izzy Brown managed just 11 minutes of football for Chelsea despite an eight-year spell

Brown (back left) played alongside Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori at Chelsea

3. Matthew Briggs, Fulham (16 years, two months, seven days)

The first of two Fulham players, Briggs made his debut in 2007, taking the mantle as the youngest ever to do so in the Cottagers’ 3-1 defeat by Middlesbrough on the final day of the season.

Briggs amassed an impressive 15 clubs at various levels in his career, including Fulham in the Premier League, non-league sides Gosport Town and Coggeshall and Danish second-tier outfit Vejle Boldklub.

And the defender is also one of the few to make this list who has been capped by his country, making 15 appearances for Guyana and scoring once, having captained the side on three occasions in 2021 .

Matthew Briggs made his league debut in 2007 for Fulham before playing for 13 other clubs

Briggs has also been capped 15 times internationally by Guyana and has also captained the team

2. Harvey Elliott, Fulham (16 years, one month)

Harvey Elliott broke Briggs’ record almost exactly 12 years ago today as the youngest player ever to play in the Premier League for Fulham, before also becoming Liverpool’s youngest ever starter, so highly regarded is the youngster.

After joining Liverpool in 2019 for £1.5m, Elliott has since played 29 times and scored once, and was part of the teams that won the league title and the Club World Cup and UEFA Supercup in 2020, and the League Cup and FA Cup in 2022.

Already an outsider to be in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Elliott is surely set for a long and illustrious career at the very top of the game.

Harvey Elliott has established himself in Liverpool’s first team with nine appearances this season

1. Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal (15 years, five months, 28 days)

Nwaneri beat Elliott’s record by 214 days

Nwaneri broke the record in Sunday’s win over Brentford, eclipsing Elliott’s mantle by 214 days to become a history-maker, regardless of what he goes on to achieve in the game.

But he will be keen to show he is not just a statistic and has already been tracked through the ranks at the Gunners by Mikel Arteta after the Spanish manager saw enough to impress in training.

In doing so, he knocked another Gunners star, Jack Wilshere, out of the top 10, and with Arteta clearly prepared to take a chance on youth, the England midfielder could be in line for much more playing time in a significant Arsenal program . .