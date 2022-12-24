Ethan Hawke, 52, flaunts his impressive physique at St. Barts beach with his blended family

Advertisement

Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke hit the beach with his second wife Ryan Shawhughes and all four of his children on Thursday while spending the holidays on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy.

The Texas-born heartthrob easily defied his 52 years and showed off his tattooed torso as he splashed through the surf in nothing more than a pair of black swimming trunks.

The 39-year-old Columbia University graduate — who has been married to Ethan for 14 years — flaunted her tattooed sleeves in a black bikini.

Hawke was also joined by his only son Levon Roan – who turns 21 on Jan. 15 – and 24-year-old daughter Maya Ray, who has become a star in her own right thanks to Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The SAG Award nominee — who flaunted her slender six-foot figure in a black bikini — was recently spotted on the cover of New York Magazine’s The Year of the Nepo Baby.

Maya certainly has her parents to thank for her blossoming career as a singer-songwriter and for five upcoming projects — including Andrew Stanton’s Revolver alongside her famous dad.

Meanwhile, The Crowded Room actor – who showed off his six-pack abs while wearing white boxers in the ocean – stars in Zoë Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut P***y Island.

