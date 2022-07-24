WhatsNew2Day
Estoril 1-3 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores twice as Cottagers round off trip with a win

Estoril 1-3 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores twice as Cottagers close pre-season trip with a win

  • Aleksandar Mitrovic gave his side an early two-goal lead with two headers
  • Mitrovic then set up the third, beating Palhinha .’s recent acquisition
  • The hosts pulled one back, but never threatened a comeback

By Spencer Morgan for Mailonline

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice and Joao Palhinha scored his first goal for Fulham as they concluded their pre-season trip to Portugal with a 3-1 win over Estoril.

The Whites led 3-0 against former club boss Marco Silva within 24 minutes.

Mitrovic headed home twice from corners, the first delivered by Andeas Pereira and the second by Harry Wilson.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice when Fulham beat Estoril in a preseason friendly

And Mitrovic took care of the third, passing the ball to recent signing Palhinha, who fired from close range the edge of the penalty area.

A penalty scored by André Franco returned one for the home side, but overall it was a comfortable display of the team in black and white.

