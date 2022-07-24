Estoril 1-3 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores twice as Cottagers round off trip with a win

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice and Joao Palhinha scored his first goal for Fulham as they concluded their pre-season trip to Portugal with a 3-1 win over Estoril.

The Whites led 3-0 against former club boss Marco Silva within 24 minutes.

Mitrovic headed home twice from corners, the first delivered by Andeas Pereira and the second by Harry Wilson.

And Mitrovic took care of the third, passing the ball to recent signing Palhinha, who fired from close range the edge of the penalty area.

A penalty scored by André Franco returned one for the home side, but overall it was a comfortable display of the team in black and white.