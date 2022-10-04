Estonian PM says West should heed, not appease Putin threats

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) – Estonia’s prime minister said on Tuesday that the West should not give in to Moscow’s nuclear threats or premature peace proposals, but stand firm for Ukraine as the invaded country fights to rid its occupied territories of Russian soldiers.

Kaja Kallas, who has headed Estonia’s government since last year, told The Associated Press in an interview that lately “very dangerous” calls for negotiations and peace in Ukraine have come from “very prominent people”.

She didn’t mention anyone by name, but her comments came a day after Tesla chief executive Elon Musk made a proposal on Twitter to end the war that sparked fierce opposition from Kiev.

Musk, who has been involved in an on and off and reportedly another deal to buy the social media platform, argued that Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimean peninsula it seized in 2014. .

Musk also said that in order to establish peace, Ukraine must adopt neutral status and drop any bid to join NATO.

In her interview with the AP, Kallas recalled the Soviet occupation of Estonia, in which a significant portion of the country’s political and social elite were imprisoned, deported or murdered.

“Even if there is peace, it does not mean that human suffering will end for those areas,” Kallas said.

Russia’s war in Ukraine seems to have begun a new, more dangerous phase the past weeks. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a call for military mobilization of reservists, moved to illegally Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and pledged to defend Russian territory “by all means at our disposal”, including nuclear weapons.

Such threats should be taken seriously “but not in the sense of, ‘Oh, let’s give in,'” Kallas said, adding that attempts to appease Putin when he escalates could send the signal that “when you threaten, they will to admit. ”

“The nuclear powers of the world have sent a very clear signal to Russia: ‘If you use (the nuclear weapons), there is no turning back.’“

The prime minister expressed the hope that the embarrassing setbacks on Russia’s battlefield in Ukraine, the domestic resistance to the military mobilization of Moscow and growing criticism from Putin’s allies means “we see the beginning of the end of this war.”

The decision to call up reservists is “intended to intimidate, but it also shows panic on the Russian side that they really need to do this. And it’s not going according to plan’, says Kallas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a surprising step to apply for accelerated NATO membership in response to Putin’s signing of annexation treaties with Kremlin-installed leaders of the four regions.

Nine NATO members — including Estonia and the Baltic countries where the war in Ukraine has fueled fears for their own security — have supported Ukraine on its way to joining the Western security alliance. All NATO members must approve the request, which was complicated by the fact that Ukraine is currently at war.

Kallas reiterated Estonia’s support for Ukraine’s NATO ambitions, even if it is “a long way from application to membership”.

She said she expects a difficult winter in Europe, which is suffering the side effects of the war in Ukraine in the form of rising energy costs and skyrocketing inflation.

“It’s going to be very, very difficult. But we need to prepare our audience and be very clear (about) why it is. It’s because Putin is waging a war against a European country,” Kallas said. “That’s why we all suffer. So to end the suffering, our suffering that is much milder than that of the Ukrainians, we must make an effort to end the war.”

____

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

