Estée Lauder heir settles lawsuit with ex-mistress over $7m Bel Air mansion

An heir to the cosmetics fortune Estée Lauder has settled a lawsuit with his ex-mistress over her $7 million Bel Air mansion that he says he won’t have to pay for.

William Lauder, 62, is no longer at war with his former lover Taylor Stein after she sued him for failing to make annual payments on the five-bedroom, six-bathroom estate.

Details of the August 9 settlement have not been shared and it is unclear whether Stein, a New York-born socialite, will remain at the property with the couple’s 15-year-old daughter.

Lauder, who is also chairman of Estée Lauder, claimed that Stein was no longer entitled to payments of $1 million a year from him after the couple’s daughter violated a privacy agreement with an Instagram post.

His relationship with Stein began in 2000, when Lauder was still married to his ex-wife Karen, with whom he has two children.

Lauder, whose grandparents founded Estée Lauder Companies in 1946, settled the lawsuit with Stein after she allegedly forced a confidentiality agreement to keep the identity of her daughter’s father a secret.

He said it was breached after the couple’s daughter posted an Instagram post about her parents.

Billionaire cosmetics heir William Lauder (left) has settled legal war with former partner Taylor Stein (right)

The legal war first broke out in August 2018 when Stein, 55, claimed that Lauder stopped making payments on the five-bedroom house in Los Angeles — which he agreed to do while she lived there with their shared teenage daughter. .

Stein also adopted a son.

She sued the billionaire businessman, alleging he tried to kick the family out of the Bel Air home.

But the cosmetics chairman clapped back with his own suit, saying he was exempt from making the $7 million annual mansion payments because she violated their 2007 confidentiality agreement.

Stein has now again accused Lauder of violating their court-brokered arrangement to support her

Pictured: The $7 million 6,000-square-foot mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, where Stein lives with Lauder’s love child. It’s unclear if they will stay in the house after the lawsuit is settled

He allegedly drafted an agreement in which Stein would receive an annual payment of $1 million if she did not publicly reveal that her daughter was, in fact, his child.

The 2007 deal also claimed the mistress was at least 100 yards from any member of the Lauder family in Aspen, Palm Beach and New York.

But in 2020, their teenage love child is said to have posted on social media and airing the family’s dirty laundry by talking about how her parents had divorced. This has also violated the confidentiality agreement, sources say.

However, billionaire Lauder and his former mistress agreed to seal certain documents in the now settled lawsuit in an effort to protect sensitive information about their child, according to the New York Post.

Details of the suit have not been disclosed — and it’s unclear whether Stein, who is still listed as the owner of the $7 million Bel Air home, will have to vacate the mansion.

William Lauder and his ex-wife Karen, whom he divorced in 2010. He met his mistress in 2000 when the couple was still together.

William Lauder is pictured with his billionaire philanthropist father Leonard A Lauder at the Lincoln Center Corporate Fashion Gala in New York City in November 2019

Taylor Stein (second from right) attends the LEVIEV Party for ‘GLAMOR GIRLS’ at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles in 2008 with Patrick McMullan (left), Lara Shriftman (second from left), and Dean Winters (right)

The couple met at Lauder’s mansion in Aspen in 2000, while he was still married to his wife Karen.

Lauder and Stein would begin an affair the following year. She became pregnant in 2005 and Lauder told her to have an abortion because he was in the process of negotiating a settlement agreement with his wife, whom he divorced in 2009.

Stein — the daughter of New York City nightclub entrepreneur Howard Stein — became pregnant for the second time in 2006 and welcomed a baby girl the following spring.

Desperate to keep the birth a secret, Lauder is said to have sent Stein and the baby to Aspen to keep them out of the “gossip press.”

The latest developments in the couple’s legal battle came eight years after Stein and Lauder had a shout-out on a Los Angeles street that ended with her punching him in the face.

Stein eventually pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge and served 19 days of community service.