Established employees need adjustment period with new work colleagues

Companies often invest a lot of time and money to hire new employees at work and help them adapt to their new environment, but it remains largely unclear how team insiders navigate the same period of adjustment with their new colleagues, especially those who may be different from them.

According to a new paper co-authored by a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign expert studying socialization of newcomers and work teams, integrating “new blood” into an established work team can have a host of implications for long-term employees. .

Factors such as how similar or different the new hire is to the team in relational traits such as sympathy or functional traits such as work or education play an important role in smoothing out or exacerbating workplace dynamics when a new hire is recruited to join. to connect an existing one. team, said Yihao Liu, a professor of labor and industrial relations and psychology at Illinois.

“Creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce is one of the key trends in the workplace right now, and employers are definitely doing a much better job by investing in the recruitment and hiring of more diverse employees,” he said. “But that’s only the first step. To truly achieve a sustainable workplace with diversity and inclusion, employers must also properly onboard these diverse new hires so that they can stay longer. At the same time, they avoid the need for an adjustment period for established workers. who suddenly have a new teammate who may be different from them.”

Using data collected from two different types of team settings, including a lab simulation and a field study, the researchers examined whether, when and how joining newcomers to a team affected existing team members and the functioning of the team as a whole.

The findings suggest that adding to a team has a clear effect on established employees, but an effect that depends on various characteristics of the newcomer and on existing team dynamics.

“In general, established employees react more negatively to the arrival of a relationally unequal newcomer in terms of characteristics such as sympathy and other more observable demographic characteristics such as gender and race, which can trigger negative affective responses and impair team functioning,” he said. Liu. “At the same time, old employees generally responded more positively to the arrival of a functionally different newcomer, that is, someone with a different background or educational experience than the group.”

These relationships appear to be further influenced by the level of team performance prior to the entry of newcomers, the paper said.

“In underperforming teams, team members feel more concerned about dealing with interpersonal frictions, such as those due to personality differences,” Liu said. “That in turn generates more negative feelings in team insiders when they interact with relationally unequal newcomers, but conversely, more positive feelings when they socialize with functionally unequal newcomers, because having these newcomers on board can help the team improve the current situation.” .

“In contrast, in higher-performing teams, the responses of established team members to relationally or functionally unequal newcomers were much more moderate.”

The implications of the research suggest that managers should be aware of the time and resources required for the adjustment period for both newcomers and more experienced employees.

“Managers should make sure the team knows why the new hire was hired and try to highlight the unique skills, expertise and perspectives they can bring to the team, just to capitalize on the positive impact of functional inequality,” said Liu. “In addition, managers can identify team insiders who have more relational similarities to the newcomers and assign them as mentors to the newcomers, making them their first connection to the team. Over time, the newcomers can gradually integrate themselves with the rest of the team. “

An honest assessment of the state of the team when adding new entrants is also key to successfully integrating new entrants with team insiders, Liu said.

“If the team has underperformed and a new member needs to be added, managers can conduct a performance review with the team before the newcomer comes in and provide the necessary support and resources to help the team improve and remove barriers to their success” , he says. said. “This could reduce the negative reactions from team insiders to relationally diverse entrants due to concerns about the team’s poor performance.”

The newspaper is published in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

