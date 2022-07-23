Essex’s South African spin sensation Simon Harmer is ready to try and stop England’s ‘Bazball’

Simon Harmer ponders his chances of ending ‘Bazball’ and issues a letter of intent to England’s rampant test transformers.

“There will be a lot of noise saying ‘He’s done it on the provincial circuit, can he do it on the international stage against batters who want to be ultra-aggressive?’ to tame this summer.

‘That’s the challenge for me. I love nothing more than to prove people wrong, so I hope people think I can’t succeed in international cricket – and I hope I can prove them wrong.’

Simon Harmer is up for the challenge of ‘Bazball’ as South Africa takes on England

Harmer has had great success at provincial level since joining Essex in 2017

It’s a confident statement made in the gentle style of county cricket’s most prolific bowler of the past five years.

Now, having led Essex to two championship titles, the Bob Willis Trophy and the Twenty20 Blast since arriving disillusioned from his native Pretoria in 2017, Harmer is looking to show a wider audience what skills have made him such a dominant domestic force.

“England is changing the way people see Test cricket and Brendon McCullum has brought a lot of freedom into their dressing room,” said Harmer.

“You can tell by the way Joe Root plays and where his game is. Jonny Bairstow has also been in and out of the team, but now it looks like he’s played a hundred Tests.

“It’s exciting for Test cricket, but I’m sure they’ll be wrong somewhere down the line. When they do they take it on the chin and keep moving forward so we must hope to catch them on a few days off and try to play our best cricket.

“We can’t worry too much about what they’re going to do. It’s still very new and exciting and it’s what red-ball cricket in England needed after the Ashes hangover and the perception that everything is wrong with domestic cricket in England.

“That they come out and play the way they’ve done has answered a lot of questions.”

Ben Stokes has transformed the England test team since taking over Joe Root as captain

England head coach Stokes and Brendan McCullum have changed England’s approach

The next question for England to answer is, can they continue with their action-pioneering style, choosing to bowl first so they can hunt, when they encounter quality spin?

That was missing from both the New Zealand and Indian attacks earlier this summer, but South Africa, in the form of Keshav Maharaj and Harmer, not to mention a formidable pace attack, could be a very different proposition when they England in a three-Test series, starting at Lord’s on 17 August.

“If batters want to be aggressive, there will always be opportunities and if there are spin and footholes to bowl in on days four and five, I think it’s going to be a very even challenge,” Harmer said.

“We’re definitely not going to lie against England, that’s for sure. It will be three incredibly hard-fought matches and hopefully we can emerge victorious.’

Not that Harmer thinks he’ll be playing for sure, with South African captain Dean Elgar saying Maharaj is his number 1 spinner for the man who was recalled earlier this year to play two Tests after a seven-year hiatus since his retirement. first five games.

Keshav Maharaj is backed as South Africa’s leading spinner by Captain Dean Elgar

“I think I will always be an opening act for Kesh, because he has done an incredible job in his international career,” admitted Harmer. “I want to be the second spinner and bid as much as possible with the bat.

“It would be huge if I could add every seven or eight runs. It’s an incredible opportunity and something I’ve been waiting for for a long time. I’m sure I’ll be ready for that first Test.’

South Africa would certainly be foolish to leave Harmer out of England conditions where he has reigned supreme in county cricket. He arrived at Chelmsford as a 27-year-old Kolpak signing and frustrated with a lack of opportunities in South Africa. Since then, he led a golden period for Essex, most notably in first-class cricket.

After Friday’s defeat to Surrey, he has now taken an incredible 352 wickets in 72 games for Essex at 20.27 each with his sharply spun, attacking off-breaks. Significantly, he has an excellent track record at the three test sites next month at Lord’s, Old Trafford and the Oval.

Harmer led Essex to the success of T20 Blast in 2019, beating Worcestershire in the final

Harmer has taken 44 wickets in eight Division One County Championship matches this season

“It’s been a great journey so far with a few bumps along the way, but that just makes you stronger and I’m definitely in a better place than I was in 2015,” said Harmer, now 33. believed in me and gave me the chance to play three formats again. And that brought me back to the international stage. Essex made me believe that I was good enough. They helped me fall in love with the game again.”

So at home, Harmer has felt that it could have been very different. The last time we spoke, in 2019, he was exploring the possibility of qualifying for England, even though he said he would have to ‘jump through hoops’ to get it done.

Now he says it was never realistic: ‘The problem was that as a Kolpak player, the ECB made you essentially a glorified tourist. I got to play county cricket for Essex, but I had no choice.

I couldn’t even play recreational cricket and give back to the community by playing for a club in Essex.

The 33-year-old has been recalled to the South African team after the Kolpak deals were scrapped

Harmer is now a foreign player for Essex, but still one of the key members of the team

“I played here and yes, there was talk of playing for England, but if you went through the rules and regulations there was absolutely no way to get a passport. I couldn’t qualify through stay. I would never play for England.’

Instead, Brexit and his reclassification as a foreign player opened the door to a return for his home country.

“I really felt there was some unfinished business with South Africa,” he said. “There were many things that I personally wanted to rectify.

“I’ve always had the ambition to play international cricket again and of course I would have done well in England. I wanted to test myself against the best in the world and know where I was in my game.

“So I went back to play in South Africa for Titans in the English winter and did pretty well and then got called back to the test squad.”

His return saw Harmer take 13 wickets in two Tests against Bangladesh in April, mostly alongside Maharaj.

“I certainly felt at home and welcome there,” said the man who criticized South Africa’s system when he left for England. “I had to show people that I wanted to contribute as much as possible and win games for South Africa.

“My intentions have always been good and that line-up is full of guys trying to bring South African cricket to the fore. It’s an exciting set-up with a good balance of youth exuberance combined with the old school leadership of Mark Boucher and Dean Elgar. It’s a very good mix.’

And it’s one he hopes will bring down his adopted country.

“Having played so much in England and on the three grounds where the Tests will take place, it is a very exciting prospect,” added Harmer, who will join the South African squad after next week’s game against Somerset in Chelmsford.

“Just walking through the long room of Lord’s is a childhood dream. I wouldn’t say I’m put off by the prospect of playing against England. I just have to make sure I’m prepared.’