Essendon star Zach Merrett tells footy fans James Hird is NOT the right choice to coach the Bombers

Essendon vice-captain Zach Merrett had publicly stated that James Hird is the man to lead the Bombers as head coach next season.

The revelation comes as club legend Hird – who won flags at Windy Hill as a player in 1993 and 2000 – seeks redemption after his last stint as manager was destroyed by the infamous drug scandal.

At the recent Women in Insolvency and Restructuring Victoria Footy Finals Luncheon, Merrett told Hird the room wouldn’t be his favorite pick at the helm.

The dynamic midfielder, 26 – three times the club’s best and fairest winner – added that the squad would ‘make it work’ if the board chose to give Hird one more time in the top job.

The star baller also expressed a desire to one day become the club’s captain during talks with sports broadcaster Neroli Meadows, Richmond AFLW player Sarah Hosking and Carlton great Anthony Koutoufides.

Hird reportedly impressed the panel that interviewed him for the role after the Bombers fired Ben Rutten

Hird was one of four candidates interviewed this week for the vacant coach position.

Merrett texted Hird when his comments on the feature went public on Friday, claiming he had been taken out of context and telling the 49-year-old the players would be happy to have him as their coach, according to the Herald Sun.

Melbourne Demons assistant coach Adem Yze, St Kilda number two Brendon Lade and former Essendon Prime Minister Dean Solomon would also be in the mix.

On Thursday, Essendon legend Tim Watson said he would be “more than surprised” if Hird became the club’s next senior head coach – but says he had the right to go through the interview process.

On SEN radio, Watson said former skipper Hird was not the best choice to replace Ben Rutten – especially after the drug supplement scandal that brought the club to its knees.

“We don’t need a savior to return to Essendon Football Club,” he said.

“We need someone who is able to create an action plan capable of delivering success and rebuilding a successful team.”

Watson added that Hird comes with luggage in his eyes.

Hird was suspended for the 2014 season for discrediting the game for his role in the drug saga, which later led to the suspension of 34 Essendon players – he then retired in 2015

“If the process was set up correctly, and if James raised his hand and said he wanted to be interviewed, I would have thought they would always interview him, given his unique connection to Essendon Football Club,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean he gets the job, he has to go through the process like everyone else.

“He hasn’t coached since 2015 (and) then he wasn’t a successful coach, although there are unusual circumstances.

“Perhaps the sum of his experiences he’s had off the game since and what he’s done has allowed him to develop perhaps a unique set of man-management skills.

“He’s a super-intelligent guy, and all that would be revealed during the interview process.”

Hird was interviewed on Wednesday by Essendon’s selection panel, which is led by football boss Josh Mahoney and consists of Robert Walls and Jordan Lewis.

Essendon is looking to announce their new coach shortly after the big AFL final on September 24.

Hird’s most recent coaching stint was with the GWS Giants (pictured), where he was a highly regarded assistant

Lewis revealed that the candidates made a good impression on the panelists.

“I think all panelists were very impressed with the presentations,” he said.

“For me it was intriguing and very enlightening.

“The way today’s coaches think about football and the way it should be played should encourage not only Essendon but the rest of the league.”

Hird took over in 2010 after an award-winning playing career, but was suspended for the 2014 season for discrediting the game for his role in the drug saga, which later led to the suspension of 34 Essendon players.

He returned to the club after the 2014 season, but resigned in August 2015 with a final record of 41 wins, 42 losses and one draw.

In addition to his work at GWS this year, first as a leadership advisor and then as an assistant coach, Hird has been minimally involved in AFL circles since he left Essendon.

Whoever gets the role of Essendon has a huge job ahead of him after the club’s struggle in 2022 cost ex-coach Ben Rutten (pictured) his job

Recorded in an interview before the Bombers fired Ben Rutten last month, Hird left the door ajar on a return to coaching.

‘There are many elements left’ [coaching] I like it,” Hird told the Howie Games podcast.

‘Six weeks ago I was asked by the CEO of a football club if I wanted to be a coach – not his club – but if I would like to coach again.

“I would have to have family considerations to do it.

“I love the fact that you go deep into it and work with young people to create something really, really special and you create a great team environment.”

The Bombers tried but failed to lure North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson leading to Rutten’s resignation.

Ex-GWS boss Leon Cameron and former Fremantle and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon have opted out of the trial with Essendon, who finished 15th this season.