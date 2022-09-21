Essendon ‘hold second interview with Adam Yze’ in blow to James Hird

Adam Yze is leading the race for the Essendon coaching vacancy after holding a second round of talks with the AFL club, reports claim.

The Melbourne assistant coach sat down with a selection panel for the second time on Wednesday as the Bombers move closer to finding Ben Rutten’s replacement for 2023.

The latest development serves as a blow to club legend James Hird, who is believed to be open to a return following his bitter exit over his involvement in the supplements scandal that rocked the club.

Adam Yze has conducted another interview with Essendon regarding their coaching vacancy

That Herald Sun reports that the Bombers want to announce a deal by the end of next week.

Yze played 271 games for the Demons before turning his attention to coaching and is widely regarded as an AFL coach.

Hird interviewed for the job at Windy Hill last week but has yet to be invited for a second round of interviews and club legend Tim Watson believes the two-time premiership winner is not the best option for the Bombers.

“We don’t need a savior to come back to the Essendon Football Club,” he said.

The Bombers are looking for a new coach after firing Ben Rutten (centre) this season

‘We need someone who is able to put an action plan in place, who is able to deliver success and start building a successful team again.’

Watson added that in his eyes Hird comes with baggage.

“If the process is set up correctly, then if James put his hand up and said he wanted to be interviewed, I would have thought they would always interview him because of his unique connection to the Essendon Football Club,” he said.

‘It doesn’t mean he gets the job, he has to go through the process like everyone else.

Yze’s second interview serves as a blow to club legend James Hird, who is looking to make a comeback following the supplements scandal during his tenure as head coach

‘He hasn’t coached since 2015, (and) he wasn’t a successful coach then, although there are unusual circumstances around all that.

“Perhaps the sum of his experiences away from the game since then and what he has done has allowed him to develop perhaps a unique set of male management skills.

‘He’s a super intelligent guy and all that would be revealed through the interview process.’