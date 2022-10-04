Essendon CEO Andrew Thorburn resigns ONE day after being appointed over ties to controversial church
Essendon’s new chief executive Andrew Thorburn has resigned a day after he was appointed over his position in a church with divisive views on abortion and homosexuality.
The former NAB boss, who resigned from that job in 2019 after receiving scathing criticism during the banking royal commission, was announced on Monday as the Bombers’ successor to Xavier Campbell.
But within hours of his appointment Thorburn’s links to a controversial church organization came under the spotlight and by Tuesday night the embattled Bombers were left scrambling for their third chief executive in less than two months.
Essendon’s new chief executive Andrew Thorburn resigned a day after being appointed
Thorburn is president of City on a Hill, a church that condemns homosexuality and has an article on its website from 2013 titled ‘Surviving Same Sex Attraction as a Christian’.
“If you struggle with same-sex attraction, it’s important to talk to a mature Christian you trust so you can receive the support and accountability you need long-term to survive these temptations,” the City article on a Hill reader.
Another sermon published in 2013 but still on the church’s website this week compared the ‘freedom’ of abortion to the Jewish Holocaust.
‘Today we look back on [with] sadness and disgust at concentration camps, future generations will look back with sorrow at the legal murder of hundreds of thousands of people every day through medicine.’
In a statement on Tuesday, Essendon president Dave Barham said the board had accepted Thorburn’s resignation after they made it clear he could not hold positions at both his church and his football club.
“As soon as the comments regarding a 2013 sermon by a City of the Hill Church pastor came to light this morning, we acted immediately to clarify the publicly expressed views on the organization’s official website that are in direct conflict with our values. as a club,” Barham said in a club statement.
Former NAB chief executive Thorburn is chairman of the controversial City on a Hill church
The City on a Hill Church has several locations in Victoria and has published strong positions on abortion and homosexuality online
‘Essendon is committed to providing an inclusive, diverse and safe club where everyone is welcome and respected.
“The board made it clear that despite these not being views that Andrew Thorburn has expressed personally and that were also put forward before he took up his role as chairman, he could not continue to serve in his dual roles in the Essendon Football Club and as chairman of Byen på Bakken.
‘The board respects Andrew’s decision.’
In a statement, Thorburn said he was “saddened” by the events that led to his decision to step down.
Essendon’s statement
The board of the Essendon Football Club has accepted the resignation of Andrew Thorburn as chief executive.
As soon as the comments regarding a 2013 sermon by a minister at City of the Hill Church came to light this morning, we acted immediately to clarify the views publicly expressed on the organization’s official website, which are in direct conflict with our values as a club .
Essendon is committed to providing an inclusive, diverse and safe club where everyone is welcome and respected.
The board made it clear that despite these not being views expressed personally by Andrew Thorburn and also being made before he took up his role as chairman, he could not continue to serve in his dual roles at the Essendon Football Club and as Chairman of City on the Hill.
The board respects Andrew’s decision.
We are deeply committed to our values and wholeheartedly support the AFL’s work to continue to eradicate any discrimination based on race, gender, religion, sex, sexual identity or orientation or physical or mental disability.
I want to emphasize that neither the board nor Andrew were aware of the comments from the 2013 sermon until we read about them this morning. I would also like to emphasize that this is not about defaming anyone for their personal religious beliefs, but about a clear conflict of interest with an organization whose views do not align at all with our values as a safe, inclusive, diverse and welcoming club for our staff , our players, our members, our fans, our partners and the wider community. Acting CEO Nick Ryan will continue in his role as we begin the process of appointing a new CEO.
However, he fired back at his critics, claiming ‘it became clear to me that my personal Christian faith is not tolerated or allowed in the public square’.
He added: ‘People should be able to hold different views on complex personal and moral issues and be able to live and work together, even with these differences, and always with respect.
‘Behavior is the key. It is all an important part of a tolerant and diverse society.’
In his first interview after being appointed to lead Essendon, Thorburn had said he understood some of the church’s views ‘are offensive and upset people’.
Thorburn joined City on a Hill in 2014, and he says some of the articles and readings on the church’s website predate his involvement and that he had never heard such sentiments during his time there.
Barham emphasized that both the board and Thorburn had been unaware of the 2013 article before reading about it Tuesday morning.
“At the heart of my faith is the belief that you have to create community, take care of people, help people’s faith and respect them as people,” Thorburn told SEN on Tuesday.
Prior to leading NAB between 2014 and 2019, Thorburn was responsible for the Bank of NZ for six years.
Thorburn was hired to replace Xavier Campbell, who resigned as Essendon CEO in August
He pointed to the jobs where he led thousands of ‘diverse’ people as evidence that he was the right person to take Essendon forward.
“My role as CEO is to make sure that the organizations that I lead, which I think my record shows, are inclusive and welcoming and caring,” Thorburn said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews had branded the church’s views ‘absolutely appalling’ but said the decision to appoint him was ultimately a matter for the club’s board.
“There are many reasons to be a somewhat disappointed Essendon supporter,” he said.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, an Essendon fan, described the prospect of the City on a Hill as ‘absolutely appalling’ but insisted he would renew his Bombers membership
– I don’t want to draw attention to this, but I am not appointing the chief executive of the Essendon Football Club or the chief executive of any football club. That is a matter for the board.
“That kind of intolerance, that kind of hatred, bigotry. It’s just wrong. To dress it up as anything other than bigotry is just patently false.’
However, Andrews, an Essendon fan, said he would continue to support the Bombers and renew his membership.
“The Essendon Footy Club is about more than one person,” he added.
The Bombers unveiled Brad Scott as their new head coach last week
‘I would encourage all Essendon members to renew their membership.
“And I hope we can get on the back of the paper a little more often than we are on the front.”
After making a surprise finals appearance in 2021, the Bombers plummeted to 15th in the table this season and sacked head coach Ben Rutten at the end of the campaign.
The club unveiled Brad Scott as Rutten’s replacement last week.
Andrew Thorburn’s statement
Yesterday was one of the proudest days of my life. To be offered the role of CEO of the Essendon Football Club – which I have followed since I was a boy – was a profound honour. At yesterday’s Crichton Medal, I could hardly contain my passion and wonder at the possibility. I love the club, love the people and was incredibly excited about the work ahead. I had seen a picture of a club that was not as destroyed as feared, and that with leadership and focus could come back strongly.
But today it became clear to me that my personal Christian faith is not tolerated or allowed in the public square, at least by some and perhaps by many. I was required to compromise beyond a level that my conscience allowed. People should be able to hold different positions on complex personal and moral issues and be able to live and work together, even with these differences, and always with respect. Behavior is key. This is all an important part of a tolerant and diverse society.
Let me be clear – I love all people, and have always promoted and lived an inclusive, diverse, respectful and supportive workplace – where people are welcome regardless of their culture, religious beliefs and sexual orientation. I believe that my record over a long period of time bears witness to this.
Despite my own leadership history, the media and leaders of our community had spoken within hours of my appointment being announced. They made it clear that my Christian faith and my belonging to a church is unacceptable in our culture if you want to have a leadership position in society.
This saddens me greatly – not only for myself, but for our society in general. I believe that we are poorer because of the loss of our great freedom of thought, conscience and belief which has created a truly diverse, just and respectful community.
My faith is central to who I am. Since I came to faith in Jesus 20 years ago, I have seen profound changes in my life and I believe that God has made me a better husband, father and friend. It has also helped me become a better leader. It is because at the center of my faith is the belief that you must create a community and take care of people, because they are created by and loved by God and have a deep intrinsic value.
As it happens, I sometimes disagree with things I hear in church – but I strongly believe in people’s right to say them, especially when taken in context. Reducing complex matters to a sentence is dangerous. Australia has a long tradition of diversity and religious freedom,
and that must include maintaining space for religious people to express their religious beliefs.
I am saddened by these events. I wish the club every success and thank Dave Barham in particular for the opportunity he gave me. I hope that the external review leads to major changes. I’m really sorry that I won’t be able to work with the whole Essendon team, and especially Brad Scott and Josh Mahoney.