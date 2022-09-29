Essendon ‘are set to appoint Brad Scott as their next head coach’, but fans are NOT happy

Essendon is reportedly on the brink of ending their search for a new coach, and Brad Scott is expected to be appointed soon.

The Bombers have gone through a lengthy process to find a replacement for Ben Rutten, who left the club at the end of the home and away season after a disappointing campaign at the helm.

Melbourne assistant Adam Yze has long been the frontrunner for the post, with Bombers legend James Hird also an opportunity to make a sensational return to the club.

However, the Herald Sun reports that Essendon has turned to former North Melbourne coach and current AFL football operations boss Scott, who is expected to be announced later in the evening.

Scott had a mixed record with the Kangaroos, leading the club to two preliminary finals during his nine-and-a-half-year term, before retiring in 2019 with one year left on his contract.

Since then, he has overseen sweeping changes to the rules of the game that divided opinion among fans, especially at the start of the season when the AFL quelled umpires’ disagreements.

And AFL fans have mocked the Bombers for what they consider a “terrible decision,” with many jokes that they hired the wrong Scott brother – with Brad’s sibling, Chris, who just won a premiership at Geelong.

‘Terrible decision. It’s like they want to finish at the bottom of 4 for the next 3-4 years,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

‘Can I get my membership back,’ wrote one Essendon fan. ‘I am gone…’

“They realize it’s Brad and not Chris, right?” posted another. “Knowing Essendon they’ll think they hired Chris,” a fourth joked.

“Omg Essendon butchering it again. I love this.’