Esports seen as pathway to boost diversity in STEM careers

As a kid, Kevin Fair took his Nintendo console apart, troubleshooted it, and put it back together.

“I think I was just really inspired by digital technology,” he said.

Motivated by his love of video games, Fair learned to code and repair computers. In 2009, he started I Play Games!, a Chicago-based company that introduces young people of color to a side of video gaming they might not have known existed otherwise.

By channeling students’ enthusiasm for esports — competitive, multiplayer video games — schools and companies like Fair’s aim to prepare them for careers in science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, at a time when the fields lack racial diversity.

“These kids were born with digital devices in their hands, and if you give them access, the world is theirs,” says entrepreneur and scholar Jihan Johnston, who founded the digital education company Beatbotics with her teenage son Davon — an avid gamer.

Despite industry inequality and issues with representation, young video game users are diverse. A 2015 Pew Research Center study found that black teens play video games slightly more than their peers, while white and Hispanic teens play about the same number.

Meanwhile, black and Hispanic workers make up just 9% and 8%, respectively, of STEM workers in the US, Pew said last year.

Johnston is reframing the video game conversation by coaching communities of color on how esports can lead to careers for their children.

“I think our community doesn’t know that this can lead to college,” she said.

This school year, DePaul University in Chicago offered a new academic esports scholarship designed to hone practical skills for the video game industry. According to Stephen Wilke, the school’s esports coordinator, nine out of 10 freshmen are students of color.

Aramis Reyes, an 18-year-old computer science student with a focus on game design and development, is one of the winners of a $1,500 scholarship.

The bespectacled teen described himself as a casual, non-competitive gamer. For Reyes, the magic of video games is its potential for storytelling. “I have so many design ideas I want to work on,” he said.

Skills that gamers develop naturally help prepare them for careers in IT, coding, statistics, software engineering and more, Fair said. Typing skills enable gamers to be efficient in the modern workplace, and competitive players approach the data they see on their screen analytically, thinking in frames per second.

“That’s all high-end math going on in the person’s head right now,” he said.

Like Fair, video games sparked Reyes’ interest in coding.

“Everything is so accessible if you know where to look. You know, I literally went through a thrift store and found such a thick book on learning Python,” Reyes said, gesturing to show a 10-inch spine.

Fair said companies like his will help close the diversity gap. Increasing diversity in STEM would improve wage equity, spur innovation and help keep America competitive on a global scale as testing shows the US is lagging behind in STEM education.

Research from the University of California Irvine supports Fair’s strategy: A collaborative program with the North America Scholastic Esports Federation found that school-affiliated clubs aimed at leveraging students’ interest in esports in an academic context increased math learning and sciences, increased STEM interest, and children benefited low-income schools the most.

Grace Collins, a Cleveland teacher who launched the first all-girls varsity esports high school team in 2018, said creating a welcoming space and improving representation is critical to building diversity in both esports and STEM.

“I think the challenges to diversity in esports and the challenges to diversity in STEM are often very similar… so if you solve this problem in one place, you can alleviate them in the other,” Collins said.

Reyes, who is Hispanic and Latino, said esports feels like a welcoming community for students of color, and is “definitely” a way to improve diversity in STEM. While civil rights advocates say racist hate speech persists online, the gaming community overwhelmingly accepts it, in Reyes’ experience.

Sophomore Lethrese Rosete agreed, calling DePaul’s esports club “a very safe and friendly environment.”

Rosete, 20, is studying user design experience to combine her creativity and coding skills.

She is aware of inequality issues in STEM and video game design, and cites Activision’s president of Blizzard Entertainment, ousted after a lawsuit over discrimination and sexual harassment, citing a “frat boy” culture that became “a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women”.

But Rosete said DePaul doesn’t feel that way. “We’re all here to learn,” she said.

When the first-person shooter game Valorant released a new Filipina character, Rosete said she started screaming and running around excitedly.

“I felt peaceful,” said Rosete, a Filipino American. “I felt like my representation had come.”

But video games are not a panacea for the STEM diversity gap. “It’s a systemic problem much bigger than esports,” Wilke said.

Lack of representation, online extremism and expensive equipment procurement can have the opposite effect by reinforcing stereotypes and exacerbating inequality.

Online safety is also a concern – video game company Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, will pay a total of $520 million to settle complaints about children’s privacy and methods that tricked players into making purchases, US federal regulators said Monday .

Reasonably recommended parents keep a ‘close eye’ on their children’s online activities. “There’s a lot of trash out there,” he said.

Access to game consoles and computers varies by household income, and the average black and Hispanic households earn about half of the average white household, the Federal Reserve reported in 2021.

While surveys show an increase in the number of developers of color, white males remain overrepresented in the gaming industry.

Fair said there is still a long way to go to improve racial diversity in both STEM and esports.

“I can have a lot of kids who like to play FIFA. But that doesn’t mean they want to be engineers,’ he said. “You have to try to show directly how what they’re doing, the activity they want to do, is related to something they can make money with.”

___

Savage serves on the Corps for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercover issues.