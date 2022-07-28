Esports likely join full Commonwealth Games medal programme from 2026

Commonwealth Games chiefs have confirmed that esports will likely enter their full medal program by 2026.

Competitive gaming is making an appearance at the Games in Birmingham as a demonstration sport, with the Commonwealth Esports Championships taking place at the International Convention Center next weekend.

But esports is now fully expected to be included in the main schedule for Victoria 2026.

“If we didn’t do it, if we didn’t think about moving on, we wouldn’t be doing this (the pilot),” admitted Dame Louise Martin, president of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

“We would never have allowed them to show this in the middle of our Games.”

CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir added: “The Commonwealth Esports Championships we run is an example of how we are an organization committed to embracing the youth of the Commonwealth.

“We have signed a long-term commitment with the Global Esports Federation and there are some really good wins ahead of us in terms of working closely with them.

“The pilot is a pilot, we will evaluate it, but either way, we will be working closely with esports in the future. We like that we do it first. The esports phenomenon is growing.’

Sportsmail revealed earlier this week that the International Olympic Committee is sending observers to the Birmingham esports event with a view to inclusion in future Olympics.