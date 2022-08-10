ESPN Reporter Announces Male Transition and Changes Name to ‘MA’ Voepel

<!–

Award-winning ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel is transitioning from feminine to masculine and will now use “MA Voepel” when using he/him pronouns.

Voepel revealed his transition on Tuesday, saying he will accept the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Basketball Hall of Fame as his “authentic self” next month.

“In sports media, we are lucky enough to tell stories about the travels of others,” Voepel tweeted Tuesday. ‘We have one ourselves. Part of me is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to a man. Byline now MA Voepel, pronouns he/him. Feel free to call me Voepel, MV, Michael, Mike; I’m good with them all.

Voepel was one of the most prominent reporters for ESPN’s Women’s website

Vopel pictured along the sidelines of a basketball game (date and location unknown)

“I have the great honor of receiving Gowdy Award from Naismith Hall of Fame next month, and I wanted to do that as an authentic self, hence this announcement now,” he continued. “Fear can paralyze us for decades, especially when we think we will lose everything we hold dear, including careers.

“At some point you realize that you have to have faith that your happiness/well-being is worth pursuing, and also have faith in the kindness and grace of other people. Grateful for a company that supports all its employees, for wonderful family and friends and for social progress.’

Voepel, who first joined ESPN in 1996 covering women’s basketball and later the WNBA, ended his Twitter thread on a courteous note.

“I may look and sound a little different,” Voepel wrote. ‘Happy to be who I’ve always been on the inside. Dedication to beating women’s sports, a lifetime of joy and work, and admiration for everyone involved – players, coaches, execs, fans, umpires, colleagues – remains exactly the same. Thank you!’

Voepel received immediate online support from colleagues, such as decorated sports journalist Joe Posnanski.

“Couldn’t be prouder or happier for my dear friend,” Posnanski tweeted.

“You are LOVED MA” tweeted ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.

Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer responded, “Great news, Voepel! Thanks for sharing and setting a great example.”

There were some detractors online, but the overwhelming response to Voepel’s announcement was positive.

Voepel is distinguished by having defeated 20 consecutive Women’s Final Fours and is considered by many peers to be one of the sport’s most trusted reporters.

Voepel will receive the printed version of the Curt Gowdy Prize from the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, next month. Named after the late announcer, the honor will also be given to New York Knicks broadcaster Walt “Clyde” Frazier and longtime NBC executive Dick Ebersol.

“I’m very grateful for the honor because it has been such a big part of my life to help describe the growth of women’s basketball,” Voepel told ESPN. “I’m incredibly grateful to have witnessed that and had the opportunity to work with others who care so much.”

Voepel’s bio on ESPN has already been updated with his pronouns.

He is described as a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan who is “most interested in animal rescue and welfare.”