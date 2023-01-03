ESPN carefully navigated coverage of Hamlin collapse

Guiding viewers through the coverage after Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was not something that was covered in a how-to.

However, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt said he knew what to do while on the air in the midst of a traumatic situation: be calm, reasonable, and share what is known with the audience.

“We did our best to be human at the moment,” Van Pelt said on Tuesday. it. That was the seriousness of it. And the seriousness of it was unusual.’

ESPN initially showed a few replays of Hamlin collapsing on the turf before moving onto a commercial. It was not shown on the network again throughout its coverage. Joe Buck was the first to alert viewers that medical personnel were administering CPR.

ESPN also kept its distance with its cameras as both teams huddled around Hamlin. ESPN did have the Skycam, but decided not to place it over the scene.

ESPN’s restraint showed how networks’ coverage of serious injuries during sporting events has evolved. Many still remember the constant replays of Washington quarterback Joe Theismann suffering a compound fracture to his right leg while being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor on “Monday Night Football” in 1985.

Since then, networks have been more judicious in showing traumatic events, whether it’s players sustaining horrific injuries or crashes at motorsports events until a driver demonstrates alertness.

While some questioned why ESPN didn’t bring in a doctor for analysis, Van Pelt said not enough information was known about what happened to Hamlin.

“I don’t see any benefit in guessing what this could be. I don’t know how we’re moving forward,” he said.

St. Louis Blues and TNT analyst Darren Pang know what Van Pelt means. Pang was in between the benches in 2020 when St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the bench during the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Pang said the Blues production crew had a seminar to discuss things that could happen during the season. One of the scenarios dealt with what happened when Dallas forward Rich Peverley collapsed on the bench during a game in 2014 due to an irregular heartbeat.

“I definitely saw more than I said, and that was because of the training they told us. I’m not a doctor, so I didn’t want to do anything wrong,” Pang said. “I saw the faces of the players and that was enough for me to know how serious the situation was.”

Buck said several times that the Bills game would resume after a five-minute warm-up period. There was footage showing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throwing some light and Lisa Salters reported from the sidelines that Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was trying to make a speech to get his team going.

Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, said resuming play was not being considered. ESPN said in a statement that there was constant communication between the network, league and game officials. As a standard league protocol, networks have a direct connection to the NFL during a game.

“As a result, we reported what we were told at the time and notified fans immediately if new information was learned. This was an unprecedented, rapidly evolving circumstance. All night long, we refrained from speculation,” ESPN said in the statement.

The best perspective of the evening came from ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, who was hospitalized for an extended period of time in 2007 following a splenic infarction.

“I have dealt with this before and I watched my teammates come to my hospital bed for days and just cry. I had them call me and tell me they didn’t think I was going to make it, and now this team has to deal with that and they have no answers,” Clark said while with Van Pelt. “We must not forget that these men risked their lives to make their dream come true. And tonight Damar Hamlin’s dream became a nightmare, not only for himself, but also for his family and his team.”