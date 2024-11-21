ESPN ‘cancels long-running show’ in 2025 after 23 years on network

ESPN has reportedly canceled one of its long-running shows, ‘Around the Horn,’ after 23 years on the air.

‘Around the Horn’ has been a sports network staple as a talk show featuring a points system, silencing and engaging personalities, long before they were trendy on social media.

The half-hour show has been paired with ‘Pardon the Interruption’ for its entire run as part of ESPN’s Eastern programming block at 5 p.m., leading into the 6 p.m. SportsCenter.

The decision to remove ‘Around the Horn’ has not been publicly announced, but it is scheduled to be completed next summer, according to the New York Post.

Tony Reali has hosted ‘Around the Horn’ since 2004, replacing original host Max Kellerman.

Panelists on the show have been national newspaper columnists such as Tim Cowlishaw, Kevin Blackistone, Bill Plaschke and Woody Paige. Over the years, ESPN’s own talent has been on the panel such as Mina Kimes and Ramona Shelbourne.

Show host Tony Reali (left) and panelist Tim Cowlishaw (right) have been ATH staples.

It’s unclear what will replace ‘Around the Horn,’ as ESPN has a few other sports talk shows with multiple panelists, such as ‘First Take.’

‘PTI’ by Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser does not seem to be in danger of being eliminated along with ‘Around the Horn’.

With the announcement of the ‘Around the Horn’ finale possibly coming soon, the iconic show will have several months to pay tribute to its legacy before going off the air for good.

The songs on ‘Around the Horn’ were usually about the biggest sporting events of the day, with more fun songs mixed in as well.

The winner is always chosen by Reali, who moderates and scores each debate.