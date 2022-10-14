Espirito Santo exploring ways of quitting Saudi club amid talks of Wolves return

Nuno Espirito Santo could make a surprise return to Wolves just three months after moving to Saudi Arabia to take over Al-Ittihad.

The Portuguese coach only moved to the Middle East in July, but talkSPORT understands he is now exploring ways to leave his club in Saudi Arabia, pending a possible return to the Premier League with former club Wolves.

Getty Espirito Santo has been linked with a return to the Wolves hotseat

Advisers acting on behalf of Espirito Santo, represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, have flown to the Middle East to discuss how to terminate his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Espirito Santo is one of the options Wolves is considering to replace the fired Bruno Lage.

It comes after Julen Lopetegui, the club’s main target, has been rejected from the job twice, due to personal reasons for his decision to stay in Spain after being sacked by Valencia.

Espirito Santo left Molineux by mutual consent at the end of the 2020/21 season after a largely successful stint with the Black Country club.

The former goalkeeper led Wolves to Premier League promotion in 2018 and saw them become an established top-tier team. Wanderers also reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020.

Getty It didn’t work for Espirito Santo at Tottenham, and now he wants to leave Saudi Arabia after just three months

SAD Trossard ‘devastated’ in emotional interview after teammate Brighton’s early retirement

near Tottenham close to million-pound naming rights deal with Google

RANK Man United and Liverpool sell PL’s cheapest pints, West Ham the most expensive at £7-plus

CHEICK MATE Palace ace Doucoure surprised by Arsenal as he reveals Selhurst was fate

ugly Anderlecht fans fight police and leave four injured and throw flares in West Ham end

EMBARRASSING Loaned Chelsea outcast Sarr scores extremely bizarre own goal for Monaco







He took the job at Tottenham Hotspur in June 2021, which was an initial success, but he was eventually sacked months later in November after a poor run of results, and replaced by Antonio Conte.

Espirito Santo then accepted a job as the new head coach of Jeddah-based club Al-Ittihad, signing a two-year contract.

But again, he could leave after just a few months with a possible return to Molineux now in the offing.

Wolves are currently 18th in the Premier League and don’t expect to make an appointment for this weekend’s clash with fellow fighters Nottingham Forest.