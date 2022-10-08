WhatsNew2Day
Espinal returns to Blue Jays lineup for Game 2, Springer remains in centre field

infielder Santiago Espinal return to the Blue Jays lineup for Game 2 of their AL Wild Card series against the Seattle Marinersthe team confirmed Saturday morning.

Espinal will start at second base, the first game for the 27-year old Dominican since he sustained a side sprain.

Whit Merrifield will move from second base to left field, meaning: Raimel Tapia has been removed from the starting grid of Jays’ Game 2.

George Springer remains in line-up and starts in midfield. The 33-year-old was hit by a pitch from Luis Castillo in the eighth inning. He underwent X-rays on Friday night, which were negative, and the outfielder is now set to help his team force a decisive Game 3.

