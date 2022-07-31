Escaping the curse of the Maxwells: How do you lead a normal life if your your aunt is Ghislaine?

The new generation of Maxwells is remarkable evidence of people’s ability to defy their genes. Among the many grandchildren of disgraced tycoon Robert Maxwell, who had nine children, is a diplomat who worked in Hillary Clinton’s US State Department and a student who is a school coordinator for a sex education charity. Here we describe the lives of the seven children of Kevin Maxwell and his wife Pandora, who divorced after 23 years of marriage and whose family was devastated by the collapse of Maxwell’s business empire.

1. CHLOE MAXWELL

She was only one when Robert Maxwell died in 1991 after falling off his 10 million pound yacht. Chloe, now 32 years old, lived in India after leaving school and focused on mental and physical health issues. She returned to Britain in 2018 when she was pregnant with her son and now works as a resilience coach helping people cope with stress. She also helps her mother Pandora recycle cashmere snoods and sells items under the Pandorable name.

She has explained her philosophy of life by saying, ‘We have been sold the illusion that money, titles and work are more important than our health and well-being, but who does that serve?

“In reality, there is nothing more important than living a life governed by what matters most to us. To know it is authentic is our truth and not the beliefs and preferences of others. When we embody self-awareness and are attuned to our needs, we can respond consistently resiliently to life and it makes us more aware of those around us. Self-awareness is our superpower.’

2. TED MAXWELL

He followed his aunt Ghislaine to Balliol College, Oxford, where he captained the college football team. He founded a rickshaw taxi company and founded the first student branch of the ‘Slow Food’ movement.

From left to right: Chloe Maxwell, 32, Oxford graduate Ted Maxwell, Eloise Maxwell, 33, property manager Tom Maxwell, Madeleine Maxwell, 29, Tilly Maxwell, 37, and youngest Maya, 20

He now works in marketing and lives with his wife, a consultant for the charity researching Parkinson’s disease, and their three children. Their house is connected to his sister Tilly’s by a wooden platform at the back, allowing them to jump in and out of each other’s houses. On Twitter, he describes himself as a “footballer, runner, cook, gardener and father.”

3. ELOISE MAXWELL

The fourth of Kevin Maxwell’s children to attend Oxford University, the 33-year-old describes herself as an “art nerd and devoted aunt.” After college, she did an MA at the Institute of Fine Arts in New York—her thesis focused on the role of abstraction in the work of a modern American photographer—before her PhD in art history and architecture from Brown University. She then took several jobs in the photographic industry in America before returning to Britain and settling with her siblings in the East End of London. She works as a senior project manager for a design firm in Hackney.

4. TOM MAXWELL

While studying at Queen Mary University in London, he studied international relations and was vice president of the climbing association. After graduating, he ran The Turl Street Kitchen restaurant in Oxford and then moved to Leeds with his wife Marie, where they started a vegan and vegetarian cafe. However, the pandemic forced them to trade online and offer next day delivery. He is also a regional manager at an investment company that builds and develops prime real estate in the UK.

5. MADELEINE MAXWELL

The 29-year-old took a job as a teacher, worked for the think tank Civitas and taught math classes to underprivileged children. She then worked as a science intern at the Wellcome Trust charitable foundation, the Engine Room, which aims to accelerate social change, and the Helix Centre, a health laboratory set up by London’s Imperial College and The Royal College of Art. She now works for the consultancy Traverse, where she says she “engages people and communities in design and decision-making, especially in health and wellness”.

Clockwise, from top: Robert Maxwell, Kevin, Christine, Anne, Ghislaine, Betty, Philip, Ian and Isabel in 1967

6. TILLY MAXWELL

Matilda (known in the family as ‘Tilly’), 37, studied history at Oxford University and then traveled through China before becoming a teacher. She is married to lawyer Iain Munro, who advised on one of the largest offshore deals in Chinese history. They have three children and live in one of a few adjoining four-bedroom properties in East London, with brother Ted next door.

7. MAYA MAXWELL

The youngest of the Kevin-Pandora clan. Now 20, she left sixth grade in Wales in 2020 and spent the summer helping her mother make face masks. An avid photographer, she studies neuroscience at the University of Edinburgh with ambitions for a career in medicine. She also works as a sex education school coordinator, Sexpression UK charity.

And the others…

FLEUR HOLVE

The only daughter of Anne, the clinical hypnotherapist daughter of Robert Maxwell and her osteopath husband. The 29-year-old lives with her parents in a £3 million house in Highgate, north London. After A-levels at an independent high school, she studied English literature at York University before joining the Metropolitan Police. As an agent in Tottenham, she spoke warmly about “the enormous diversity” of people she met on the street. Now a detective.

XAVIER MALINA

The eldest son of Christine Maxwell. He worked on Barack Obama-Joe Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign while studying in Massachusetts for a degree in international relations. The 34-year-old then worked as an assistant in the Office of White House Personnel at the Executive Office of the President and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is now a data curator for Google. He was described by his father in 2018 as a “Type A personality, concerned with rewarding productive professional pursuits and guiding safely through the chaos of life.”

YURI MALINA

Christine Maxwell’s second child, now 32, describes herself as a “former entrepreneur” and “budding scientist.” Studied science and math at Northwestern University, Illinois, before founding two start-ups. At the age of 25, he was included in the Forbes 30 under 30 list in the social entrepreneurship category. Now works as a research assistant in molecular biology and genetics at the University of California. Married to a fellow scientist, Ramya, whom he has described as ‘my love and kindred spirit’.

GISELLE MALINA

The youngest of Christine Maxwell’s three children, aged 31, is also a scientist with a social conscience. She has worked as a designer, waitress and bartender and trained as a doctor. She graduated from Loyola University in Chicago in 2020 after the publication of her first article in the AMA Journal Of Bioethics – ‘Consent for Unaccompanied Minors in Immigration Detention; Advocating for protection from coercive practices” – and spent her internship year setting up a Covid hotline. Now training in emergency medical care, she describes herself on social media as having “a passion for refugee care and disaster relief. I like backpacking, windsurfing and anything outdoorsy.’

ALEX DJERASSI

The only son of Isabel Maxwell and her first husband, filmmaker Dale Djerassi, whose father Carl Djerassi invented the birth control pill. The 37-year-old graduated from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs and spent a year setting up Britain’s Holocaust Survivor Testimony pilot project. (Robert Maxwell escaped Nazi occupation by fleeing to France as a teenager, but lost his parents, four siblings, and most of his extended family in the Holocaust.) Alex worked in the United States Department of State under Hillary Clinton, where he oversaw US relations with the Arab world, Israel and Iran. After leaving in 2012, he studied for a PhD at Yale Law School for three years before joining the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Now chief policy officer at a civil technology company and describes himself as a ‘diplomat, bureaucrat, political campaigner and entrepreneur’.

MARCELLA MAXWELL

Robert and Betty Maxwell’s firstborn fell into a coma at the age of 15 after a car accident and died eight years later – leaving their son Philip as their eldest child. He became a brilliant scientist who moved to Argentina and in 1977 married an Argentine psychoanalyst. Marcella is their daughter.

JACKET MAXWELL

The youngest of Robert Maxwell’s grandchildren and the only son of Ian Maxwell and his second wife Tara Dudley Smith. 18 years old.