Escape FROM the country: Sales of rural and coastal homes slump with urban living making a comeback

The lifestyle of “escaping to the countryside” is fading and urban life is making a comeback, according to real estate expert Zoopla.

The pandemic trend of moving out of towns and cities into rural and coastal communities is slowing, with affordable cities with good transport links becoming the draw for home buyers by 2023.

With the flight to the country in reverse, coastal locations in the south of England – including East Kent, Torquay and Portsmouth – all saw demand and sales decline this year compared to other areas.

Inland, the wider Lake District and Lancaster postal area and the Mid Wales and Shrewsbury postal area have also seen a dip in demand and sales.

During the pandemic, working from home became a reality for many, leading some homeowners to question whether they even wanted to live in big cities.

With a shift to remote working and people cutting back on day-to-day costs such as commuting, this led to an increase in buyers looking to flee the city in favor of larger, more rural homes.

A September 2020 survey found that one in 10 city residents who worked from home planned to move to the countryside or the coast, dubbed the “Covid city exodus.”

Data from the Office for National Statistics at the time showed that people with office jobs wanted to leave built-up areas for rural areas.

This resulted in house prices in desirable areas such as Wales, Norfolk and East Kent all skyrocketing.

But after restrictions began to ease and Covid-19 infections fell, the Prime Minister issued a back-to-the-office order for civil servants, hoping to set a good example and encourage other workers to follow suit to follow.

More people have now returned to the daily commute, at least in part, with the cost of living crisis also having an impact.

Parts of eastern Kent, including the cathedral city of Canterbury, also saw a slowdown in demand and a drop in sales.

But according to the real estate website, the “initial wave of pent-up demand, bought by more home-working and a spike in retirement, appears to be over for now.”

Meanwhile, buyer interest continues to grow in more urban areas where jobs are available created and more services, research have been found.

Family homes in urban suburbs and commuter belts have recorded above-average demand over the past year, while demand in city centers has been weaker.

The cities with above average demand include Bradford, Swindon, Coventry, Crewe, Milton Keynes and Southend.

Bradford, in West Yorkshire, has seen demand rise by 60 per cent, research by Zoopla found

Milton Keynes fared well, with real estate experts recording a 45.3 percent increase in demand

These areas offer good job opportunities, as well as transport links to much larger employment centers such as London, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham.

Chris Druce, senior research analyst at Knight Frank, said: ‘After a hectic period for the rural market, urban life has returned strongly as workers have returned to the office, and the lifting of pandemic restrictions has increased the appeal of urban life. ‘

The brokers said exchanges in regional cities were up 10 percent from July to September over the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile, rural exchanges fell by nine percent over the same period.

Zoopla’s Richard Donnell said: ‘The dynamics that have shaped the housing market over the past five years are shifting.

“We expect affordable urban centers to outperform average in 2023, but the central London market may need another year before it is ready to recover.”