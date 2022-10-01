Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford fight ‘is in jeopardy over a contract dispute’ 

He wants to approve expenses because he will earn a percentage of the net income

A highly anticipated Undisputed Welterweight Championship between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is at risk from a lingering contract dispute, according to reports.

Boxing fans have been waiting for a fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, but just when it looked like they were close to their wish, it looked like the fight wasn’t going to happen.

Spence and Crawford had previously agreed to terms, with the latter to collect the shorter end of the financial split.

The Errol Spence-Terence Crawford undisputed fight for the welterweight championship is in jeopardy due to lingering contract issues, sources tell ESPN, and if the fight does happen, it won’t be on November 19. Details on the issues at 5 p.m. ET with @maxkellerman on ESPN2 #SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/jsCg5ME85y — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 30, 2022

The fight between Terence Crawford (left) and Errol Spence Jr (right) is reportedly in danger

However, issues have arisen regarding transparency around costs associated with the event, according to ESPN.

Crawford’s side would like more transparency as the contract does not include a guaranteed exchange.

Crawford and his team would like to have the option to approve expenses as he will earn a percentage of net income.

Crawford is poised to cash in on the shorter end of the financial split and wants more transparency

Crawford, 35, who is currently a promotional free agent after retiring from Top Rank, has a professional record of 38-0.29 KOs.

Despite Crawford being a promotional free agent, the proposed deal reportedly includes a bilateral rematch clause.

If the rematch clause is activated, it is said that the winner will earn most of the revenue for the return match.

Spence, on the other hand, has a record of 28-0, 22 KOs. He recently returned from surgery to repair a detached retina to secure a TKO win over Yordenis Ugas.

The 32-year-old has been signed to Al Haymon’s PBC promotion. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger noted that it is likely that Haymon may have been the person who held up contract talks by not allowing Crawford to see the charges.

Spence Jr holds the WBC, WBA and IBF titles after beating Yordenis Ugas earlier this year

During a clip on “Max on Boxing,” ESPN’s Max Kellerman said it sounded to him like Haymon, who advises Spence, was trying to use the contract issues as a way to avoid the fight, fearing his fighter would lose.

While it’s yet to be noted how these contract talks will go, and whether we’ll get the dream fight boxing fans have been asking for, Coppinger has noted when it could happen if a deal is reached.

If the pay-per-view fight for Las Vegas is concluded, it will reportedly now take place not on its intended date of November 19, but instead in December or even January.