Ernst & Young female employee found dead after work drinks at Sydney’s IVY: Final hours revealed

A young female staffer who met colleagues for a working drink at an exclusive bar was tragically found dead just hours after returning to the office in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old was discovered at the headquarters of the audit firm Ernst & Young in Sydney, sending a shockwave through the industry – now in the midst of audit season, as some of the county’s brightest number crunchers race to meet deadlines for their powerful customers .

Daily Mail Australia understands that police suspect the woman committed suicide and that the circumstances are ‘not suspicious’, but what happened after her last drink at CBD’s Ivy nightclub on Friday is still under investigation.

The woman found dead in Ernst and Young’s central Sydney office had spent two hours earlier in the evening at Sydney’s glitzy watering hole, the Ivy nightclub (pictured)

The woman, whose identity and position at the company remain a mystery, arrived at the bar around 5:30 p.m. Friday to attend an event hosted by the accounting giant’s social club with colleagues.

She spent the next two hours there, leaving just before 7:30 p.m. for the short walk back to her office.

It is alleged that she was escorted by site personnel for excessive alcohol consumption, The Australian reported.

But CCTV seen by investigators as she returned to 200 George Street in Circular Quay, overlooking Sydney Harbour, does not suggest she was noticeably intoxicated.

It also remains unclear whether the employee returned to the skyscraper to work into the evening or whether she was there for some other reason.

Ernst & Young, now known by their trade name EY, along with the other major accounting firms – KPMG, Deloitte and PWC – have been criticized in recent years for their extreme working hours and competitive culture of collaboration.

The woman returned to Ernst and Young’s central office in Sydney around 7:30 p.m. Friday (pictured). She was found dead hours later

Last year, an email from bosses within EY’s financial services team in Hong Kong laid out their grueling “peak season work protocol and expectations.”

“Staff must start work at 9.30am and finish no earlier than 11.30pm,” the email reads.

“I think midnight is customary in the high season – it counts on your discipline and responsibility.

“On the weekend, I expect that we will be in the office all day (10 am – 7:30 pm) for at least one day.”

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that EY is in any way responsible for the employee’s tragic death.

Police and ambulance personnel were called to Ernst and Young’s office at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, where they discovered the woman’s body.

The company’s management is now ready to a ‘comprehensive and broad internal assessment covering health and safety, security and social events in relation to our employees’.

EY CEO and Regional Managing Partner David Larocca said the company’s employees were advised about the tragedy.

“Our Chief Mental Health Officer will be part of an ongoing review and has been instrumental in providing ongoing advice and guidance this weekend,” he said.

‘Counseling has been offered to all employees and team members.’

EY is also assisting police with their ongoing investigation while preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our hearts go out to the family and we have been in touch to express our support and condolences,” said Mr. Larocca.

Call for confidential 24 hour support in Australia Lifeline on 13 11 14.