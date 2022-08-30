Ernst and Young worker dies at Sydney office: Husband was told after getting off flight to Australia

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who fell from the balcony of her Sydney office was on a plane when his wife was killed.

The woman’s partner was flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old fell from the top floors of the building just after midnight last Friday.

He only learned of his wife’s fate after he landed at Sydney airport, and her tragic death also sent shockwaves through the corporate accounting world.

The woman is said to have returned to the EY office at 7.30pm – about two hours after joining her colleagues for drinks at nightclub Ivy.

About five hours later, just after midnight, a construction worker and his colleague working on a site adjacent to George Street headquarters heard a bang as the woman fell on the awning over the front entrance of the building.

Police determined that the woman used her security pass to gain access to a secure patio on the top floors of the building.

A woman was found dead early Saturday morning in front of Ernst & Young’s Sydney headquarters (pictured) after leaving a work event

A detective and uniformed police officer were seen Tuesday morning with a woman in the reception area of ​​the building

Security guards at the property are said to have sounded the alarm, with police and paramedics rushing to the area and closing the scene.

An EY employee was shocked to learn the details of the incident from the first responders at the scene.

“There was a big blue tarpaulin over her… it’s terrible and so tragic,” they said.

‘We were quite shocked. We had no idea. It’s terrible, the poor woman.’

Accounting and consulting firm EY has emailed employees with ongoing support following the death of their young colleague.

The woman is known to be a foreign national who worked for the company for about six months.

Police determined that the woman used her security pass to gain access to a secure patio on the upper floors of the building (a balcony near the Ernst & Young building is pictured)

It is understood that the woman was a stranger who worked for EY for about six months. Pictured: Inside Ernst & Young’s office

The tragedy has shaken the accounting industry in Sydney, which is now in the midst of audit season as some of the country’s brightest number-crunchers race to meet deadlines for powerful clients.

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that the work culture at EY contributed to the tragic circumstances, and the position of the woman at the company and personal circumstances are unknown.

EY employees received an email from a member of management on Monday who told them: ‘It is with great sadness that I share the news that one of our team members passed away last weekend at the EY building in Sydney’.

The woman returned to Ernst and Young’s central office in Sydney around 7:30 p.m. Friday (pictured). She was found dead hours later

“While the police investigation is ongoing, we have been informed that there were no suspicious circumstances,” the email read.

“We have reached out to the person’s family to offer our condolences and continued support.”

The email said the company would launch a “comprehensive and broad internal review” of its health and safety, security and social policies following the tragedy.

A group of EY employees told the Daily Mail Australia that employees had received guidance.

A uniformed NSW police officer and a detective were on the scene Tuesday morning to meet with senior officials.

“This is the worst-case scenario, so management is doing everything they can,” said one employee.

‘We’ve never experienced anything like this. It’s horrible… it’s so horrible.”

According to the employees, who did not know the woman, the company consists of several teams of about 30 to 40 people each.

“The ‘work hard, play hard’ (culture) depends on your team,” they said. “Some are like that, some aren’t.”

The woman arrived at the bar around 5:30 p.m. Friday for an event hosted by the accounting giant’s social club.

She spent the next two hours there, leaving just before 7:30 p.m. for the short walk back to her office.

Police do not consider the death “suspicious” and are still investigating what happened after she had her last drink.

Police searched CCTV footage from nearby cameras (pictured) to piece together the woman’s last moments

It is alleged that she was escorted by site personnel for excessive alcohol consumption, The Australian reported.

But CCTV footage seen by investigators as she returned to 200 George Street in Circular Quay, overlooking Sydney Harbour, did not suggest she was noticeably intoxicated.

It also remains unclear whether the employee returned to the skyscraper to work into the evening or whether she was there for some other reason.

Temporary repairs have been made to an awning damaged in the incident, but blood has yet to be cleared from the scene

Flower tribute was conspicuously absent from the scene on Tuesday morning, as countless workers poured in and out of the building, walking under the blood-soaked canopy.

A homicide detective and a uniformed officer were seen entering the building and waiting in the lobby for a woman to arrive to greet them, before taking the couple upstairs.

In recent years, EY, along with the other major accounting firms – KPMG, Deloitte and PWC – has been criticized for its extreme working hours and competitive corporate culture.

Last year, an email from bosses within EY’s financial services team in Hong Kong laid out their grueling “peak season work protocol and expectations.” There is no suggestion that the same edict applies in Australia.

“Staff must start work at 9.30am and finish no earlier than 11.30pm,” the email reads.

“I think midnight is customary in the high season – it relies on your discipline and responsibility.

‘On the weekend I expect that we will be in the office all day (10 am – 7:30 pm) for at least one day.’

The woman found dead in Ernst and Young’s central Sydney office had spent two hours earlier in the evening at Sydney’s glitzy watering hole, the Ivy nightclub (pictured)

The company’s management is now ready to a ‘comprehensive and broad internal assessment covering health and safety, security and social events in relation to our employees’.

EY CEO and Regional Managing Partner David Larocca said the company’s employees were advised about the tragedy.

“Our Chief Mental Health Officer will be part of an ongoing review and has been instrumental in providing ongoing advice and guidance this weekend,” he said.

‘Counseling has been offered to all employees and team members.’

EY is also assisting police with their ongoing investigation while preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our hearts go out to the family and we have been in touch to express our support and condolences,” said Mr. Larocca.

In 2019, a parliamentary inquiry heard how young staffers “carried the can” while workers “burned the midnight oil” at senior consultancies.

Accountants often work 12 hours a day, and even longer during peak season.

Call for confidential 24 hour support in Australia Lifeline on 13 11 14.