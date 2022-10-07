Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance could be RAISED from Antarctica’s Weddell Sea

Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship could be raised from under the sea in Antarctica, the expedition crew that found it have said.

Endurance became stuck in ice and sank in the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica in 1915 and was lost until it was located by a mission vessel launched in February, a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest’s death this year.

Endurance22 Expeditions director of exploration Mensun Bound has revealed that he plans to take a closer look at the wreck, which lies 10,000ft below sea level.

Consideration has also been given to raising the ship, due to concerns that it could eventually decay despite being preserved in the ice and cold water for so long.

Sir Ernest and his crew set out to achieve the first land crossing of Antarctica, but the Endurance failed to make landfall and became trapped in dense pack ice, forcing the 28 men on board to eventually abandon ship.

They were stuck in the ice for about 10 months before escaping in lifeboats and on foot.

STATISTICS FOR ENDURANCE Type: Three-masted schooner barque Previous name: Polaris* Builder: Framnæs Shipyards, Norway Launched: 17 December 1912 Crew complement: 28 Length: 144 feet (44 meters) Beam: 25 feet (7.6 meters) Tonnage: 348 registered tons Progress: Steam and sail Max. velocity: 10.2 knots (11.7 mph) Sank: Weddell Sea, November 21, 1915 Notable Features: Reinforced hull and tighter frame, specially designed for operation in polar waters

Asked at an event in central London whether the ship would be raised, maritime archaeologist Mr. Bound: ‘There are a lot of conflicting views about it – we have a range of ideas about it.

‘And we have to remember the Shackleton family, who most likely own the ship, they have quite strong views of their own.

‘Bringing it up – we have to think about preserving it and the process of it, which museum will take it, which can take forever and a day.

‘But if we leave it there, it’s organic, it will decay some time beyond our lifetime.’

In March, the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust said the Endurance was found at a depth of 3,008 meters and approximately four miles south of the position originally recorded by the ship’s captain Frank Worsley.

The expedition team from the South African polar research and logistics vessel, SA Agulhas II, worked for the mission.

Underwater search vehicles were used to locate, survey and film the wreckage.

Mr. Bound said the Endurance is ‘by far the finest wooden shipwreck’ he had seen.

Speaking about other future plans, he continued: ‘She’s the ultimate sealed box mystery, it’s an Aladdin’s cave.

‘It’s like the movie Citizen Kane with all the antiques, everything is in that box.

‘The technology is there, we can see through some of the gaps.

‘[We’re] eager to complete a proper marine biological survey in time because she is this incredible oasis on a vast plain.’

Sir Ernest and his men were stuck in the ice for about 10 months before escaping in lifeboats and on foot. Above: The ship is seen stuck in ice

Endurance became stuck in ice in the Weddell Sea on the west coast of Antarctica on January 18, 1915

A pair of boots and a flare gun were among the items seen on the ship.

Television historian Dan Snow, who founded Netflix-like streaming platform History Hit, said the expedition he was part of was ‘lucky’ as they were able to navigate through the sea ice with ‘relative ease’.

He continued: ‘We had a brilliant search box that Mensun Bound produced, looking at all the data from 1915 and looking at where the ship probably sank.

‘They were still doing readings with the sun to determine their position, latitude and longitude, and they were doing daily weather observations, things like that.

‘The plan was, if we couldn’t get close to the box, to use helicopters to lift – which was a crazy plan – all the necessary equipment, build a camp on the ice, drill a massive hole in the ice and drop the drones like VHS tapes through the ice .

Photo issued by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust of the stern of the wreck of the Endurance

Endurance was one of two ships used by the Imperial Transantarctic Expedition of 1914–1917, which hoped to make the first land crossing of Antarctica. The image: a photograph of the vessel stuck in pack ice taken in October 1915, a few weeks before it sank

Anglo-Irish sailor and explorer Frank Wild assesses the wreckage of the Endurance after it was crushed by tightening pack ice

The ship was found approximately four miles south of the position originally recorded by Captain Worsley. The picture shows the South African polar research and logistics vessel, SA Agulhas II

‘Bonker’s idea, because the ice is constantly changing, it moves erratically.’

The team instead deployed a drone on the back of the ship to move around the area.

The Endurance was found to be leaning to starboard with ice coming ‘up and over’ it which ‘bulldozed’ parts of the deck and accommodation area, although Sir Ernest’s cabin is still intact.

The ropes and mast have fallen but are still attached and may have acted as a ‘parachute’ when the ship sank.

If Endurance is raised, the operation would repeat the raising of the Tudor battleship Mary Rose in 1982.

Henry VIII’s flagship was raised from the Solent in an operation that was watched by an estimated 60 million people on television.

More than 500 volunteer divers and many others on land helped with the work.

The ship sank while en route to battle against the French in 1545.

Henry VIII watched as the vessel met its fate. It is believed that she capsized after being overloaded with men and equipment.

About 500 men lost their lives.