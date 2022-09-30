Ernest Hemingway’s Key West home looks saturated after Hurricane Ian

All 59 of the famous six-toed cats that roam the grounds of Ernest Hemingway’s Key West home are safe and sound after Hurricane Ian hit Florida earlier this week.

New recordings shared by the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum on Thursday showed the legendary author’s cats back on the property, which suffered superficial wind damage from the storm.

The cats, who had been kept in sheltered cages during the storm, could be seen on video gingerly stepping around in dirt and across the saturated ground as they inspected the damage.

The famous home, which dates back to the 1930s, reopened on Thursday and all 59 cats have been accounted for, a spokesman said.

Key West was hit hard early Tuesday night as Hurricane Ian roared through and devastated other areas of Florida, including Fort Myers and Sanibel Island.

The storm weakened somewhat, but then regained hurricane strength and is on track to hit the Carolinas on Friday afternoon.

The home is well equipped to withstand the many storms it has faced over the decades. It is 16 feet above sea level, has 18 inch thick limestone walls and three generators.

The staff at Hemingway Home spent days preparing for the storm’s arrival, battening down the hatches and putting the cats in protective cages.

Some employees even stayed on site during the storm to take care of the six-toed creatures.

‘We have seen some debris blown across the plot and wind damage. It has been very windy over the garden, says spokesperson Alexa Morgan to DailyMail.com.

The cats, who had been kept safely in sheltered cages during the storm, could be seen on the video gingerly stepping around trash and across the saturated ground

“All cats are safe – we don’t put them in cages, they walk around and naturally know how to get to safety during storms,” ​​Alexa said.

The cat colony has been a famous feature of Ernest Hemingway’s house ever since the day a sailor gave him a six-toed cat he named Snow White.

Some of the cats living there today are descendants of the original ancestor and all share the unusual number of toes for a cat.

Where ordinary cats have five toes on the front paws and four on the back – so 18 in total – Hemingway’s cats are polydactyl cats, which have six or sometimes seven toes on the front paws.

Ernest Hemingway’s granddaughter said before the storm hit that she prayed the beloved mansion would be spared by the hurricane.

Mariel Hemingway, 60, said her grandfather was passionate about his homes and the community around them.

The house was originally given to Hemingway and his second wife, Pauline, as a wedding gift from her uncle.

“If any of his houses were destroyed, the pain and grief would be palpable,” she told DailyMail.com.

‘It would be disturbing if any of his houses were hit.’

The famous author owned three homes – in Key West; Ketchum, Idaho and the Cuban capital of Havana – and enjoyed turning them into opulent residences where he would work, rest and entertain.

Mariel Hemingway (right), the actress child of Ernest (left), told DailyMail.com the family would be devastated if the author’s Florida home was damaged

Hemingway is pictured in Kenya in September 1952, near where he set his famous short story, The Snows of Kilimanjaro

Mariel, whose father Jack was the only child of Hemingway and his first wife Hadley Richardson, said he would have been relieved his Cuba house was spared by Hurricane Ian.

‘He loved Cuba and the devastation it has seen would have affected him greatly. The Cuba house was his favourite,’ said Mariel.

She said when the house in the Keys was in the path of Hurricane Irma in September 2017, it took hours for the news to filter through.

“When Florida was hit by a hurricane earlier, the only news that came out of it was that his six-toed cat survived,” she said.