Erling Haaland’s INCREDIBLE flying volley ‘shows he can deliver Champions League glory for Man City’

Erling Haaland’s brilliant makeshift winner against Borussia Dortmund proves he can bring European glory to Manchester City, claims Rio Ferdinand.

The Norwegian, who moved from Dortmund to City in July for £51 million, scored an incredible flying volley in the 84th minute to help Pep Guardiola’s men beat the Bundesliga 2-1 in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night. .

And Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand, who works as a pundit for BT Sport, insisted the strike – compared by Guardiola to the genius of Johan Cruyff – shows he can give City the Champions League title they crave.

Erling Haaland’s brilliant impromptu winner against Borussia Dortmund (pictured above) proves he can bring Manchester City European glory, claims BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand

The Man United icon said the goal shows Haaland City can deliver a Champions League title

Haaland was substituted in stoppage time after he dealt the fatal blow to his former side

He said, ‘They have that way of winning that they couldn’t before. (Joao) Cancelo puts it that way in the game and they know someone can get to the end of it.

Zlatan (AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic) is probably the only type of player who can score that goal. Haaland is the player who can make the difference and (help City) go on and win the Champions League.

“He’s a striker you look at in the dressing room and you think ‘he’s the one striker who only needs one chance’. That guy will get us out if we’re not at the races today.”

Guardiola became lyrical after the game, adding: ‘What a goal. I remember Cruijff, when I was at Barcelona, ​​scored a similar goal against Atletico and it’s nice to have him like Johan.”

A header from Jude Bellingham shortly before the hour had put the visitors ahead at the Etihad Stadium.

City manager Pep Guardiola compared Haaland’s skill to Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff

The Spaniard lavishly celebrated the moment of virtuoso agility of his summer purchase (above)

Defender John Stones, typically a center half but playing at right back, then picked up the ball in a half-room on the right and pulled in a fantastic dip for 20 yards with 10 minutes to go, before Haaland took home volley Joao The Cross from Cancelo.

When told that his winner almost looked like City had written their own script, Haaland told BT Sport: ‘Yes it was. In the end we showed what we are. This is us, this is how we should play and I am proud of the last 20-30 minutes.’

Watching Stones, he joked: ‘Two beautiful goals today, mine was honestly a bit better! But yes, Cancelo, nice pass.’

After BT Sport journalist Des Kelly asked Haaland to talk about Dortmund defenders denied him space and said ‘they clearly know how to stop you’, he replied: ‘They didn’t stop me, I scored!

“But yes, they played well, they were good. I was pretty sure that I would be followed throughout the race as Edin (Dortmund boss Terzic) knows me very well. Dortmund was really good today, but in the end it’s about three points.’

The Norwegian superstar then joked to John Stones (left) that his goal was ‘a little better’

Fellow scorer Stones added in the same interview: “I try to take those positions (for my purpose).

“The manager wants us to be in those kinds of areas for things like that and also to control the counter-attack, we’re in good positions for balls coming to our side of the penalty area and picking up the pieces. I got a few screams, but I decided to pull the trigger and it went off.

‘It was difficult. We certainly weren’t at our best tonight. In the first half we didn’t play at the pace we should have had, we didn’t use the ball well, had a lot of sloppy passes and that sort of thing.

“At halftime we had some stern words between each other and tried to change that for the second half, I think we did.”

Haaland, who admitted it was ‘good to see his former team-mates’, later joked to the Dortmund staff ‘Don’t beat me up’ as he passed them in the tunnel after the game.