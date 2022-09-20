Erling Haaland not happy with his 88 rated card on FIFA 23: ‘It could have been higher!’

Erling Haaland believes he has had a hard time in FIFA 23 after receiving an 88 card in the new video game.

EA Sports is gradually releasing player ratings for the latest installment of the popular franchise, which will be released on September 30. It is the final title in the long-running series after the video game company’s deal with FIFA ended.

Haaland’s rating of 88, which is the same as in FIFA 22, ranks him as the joint third best player in City’s squad behind Kevin De Bruyne (91) and Ederson (89).

Reacting to his new cards on Manchester City’s YouTube channelsaid the Norwegian striker: ‘It could have been higher, but I’ll take an 88 yeah.’

Haaland, 21, already has 14 goals in his first 10 games as a City player following his move from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

It was also revealed that Haaland has a physical rating of 87, one less than centre-back Ruben Dias at 88.

This stunned Jack Grealish, who declared: ‘Didn’t you see what Erling did to him [Dias] two years ago in the Champions League?’

The England international is referring to the Champions League quarter-final first leg between City and Dortmund in April 2021.

Just after the break at the Etihad Stadium, a pass was put through to Haaland, who showed his remarkable strength to bully Dias off the ball and leave the Portuguese defender on the floor.

Grealish was pleased with his own 84 card, which is higher than he expected.



“I take it all day long,” he said. Blowing a kiss to the camera, he added: ‘I thought it was going to be a smaller one, thanks FIFA.’

However, defender Nathan Ake joined Haaland as he was slightly annoyed by his assessment.

The Dutchman, rated 78 by EA Sports, said: ‘I thought I was at least an 80, but that’s ok.’

Haaland was also surprised by the assessment of another of City’s summer signings, Julian Alvarez. The Argentine, who is rated 78, was only given a score of 76 for his speed.

‘What?’ a shocked Haaland expressed in shock. “He’s fast.”