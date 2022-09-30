Erling Haaland ‘might only stay at Man City for two and a half YEARS’, claims his dad Alfie

Erling Haaland could leave Manchester City after just two and a half years to satisfy his desire to ‘test every league out’, his father Alfie has revealed.

Speaking about the recently released documentary ‘Haaland – The Big Decision’ on Viaplay, the former Manchester City and Leeds tough guy said he thinks his son would love to play football all over the continent, despite having a five-year contract with City in the summer.

“I think Erling wants to test his abilities in every competition. Then he can stay in each competition for a maximum of three to four years,” said Haaland Snr.

Alfie Haaland has hinted that son Erling (pictured) may not be with Man City for much longer

This news won’t be particularly pleasant for City fans to hear after the Norwegian gets off to a blistering start in Manchester.

The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals in just seven Premier League games and it doesn’t look like it will slow down anytime soon. Still, Premier League defenders will only have to face Haaland for a few more years.

“He can do two and a half years in Germany, two and a half years in England and then in Spain, Italy, France, right?” continued Alfie Haaland.

“We don’t know if it will be, but I think he wants to test his abilities in the big leagues.”

Haaland had his club choice in the summer when he became the most sought-after footballer in the world – and it is likely that interest in him will not wane in years to come.

Haaland (left) has made an incredible start in England with 11 goals in just seven league games – but his father has suggested the striker wants to experience all of Europe’s top competitions

But one team that may never win the services of Haaland is his current neighbors Manchester United.

When speaking of the various clubs the former Dortmund man had to choose from over the summer, the Old Trafford side was never mentioned.

“On our list, I think City is the best team,” explains Alfie. ‘[Bayern] Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four.

“We also have some English teams other than City that are quite good… Liverpool and Chelsea. There is also Barcelona. They’re kind of in the same row.’

United were strongly linked with Haaland when former boss and compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge, but it is a damning statement that the Red Devils were never in the running to secure his services over the summer.