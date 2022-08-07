Erling Haaland leaves fans in hysterics as he SWEARS twice during post-match interview

Fans couldn’t help but laugh at the interview with Erling Haaland following Manchester City’s 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

The Norwegian striker scored twice on his Premier League debut to silence his critics after being criticized for his performance in the Community Shield last weekend.

However, it was Haaland’s post-match interview that let fans down. The £51 million summer signing swore on live TV before swearing again when he realized what he’d done.

More to follow…