Erling Haaland issues ominous warning to Manchester United ahead of this weekend’s derby

Erling Haaland has given Manchester United an ominous warning ahead of this weekend’s derby at the Etihad.

Norwegian Haaland, 22, started his life at Manchester City in an amazing way, scoring 14 goals in all competitions, including 11 in the league alone with two hat-tricks.

Speak with Sky Sports’ Gary Neville ahead of Sunday’s crunch game, which could put City eight points ahead of their rivals, Haaland declared himself ‘ready’ to take on United, while also praising team-mate Kevin De Bruyne, with the two already seemed to have reached an insatiable agreement on the pitch.

‘I don’t need to say too much. All I have to say is that I’m ready,” Haaland said.

When questioned by interviewer Neville about his understanding of De Bruyne, Haaland said, “It’s the kind of thing I thought, all the balls he just shoots.

“You know, it’s a striker’s dream. He knows I will be there and I know he will shoot the ball in front of the goalkeeper and behind the defence.

Meanwhile, he was told by Neville that it sometimes seemed like he was playing in an ‘under-5’ match, that his physical dominance over his opponents in the Premier League had been like that until now.

Haaland chuckled trying to suppress suggestions that he played at a different physical level than many other players, suggesting instead that if he gets his game right there is little chance of his opponents stopping him.

He said, Yes, I think, let’s take running as an example. When I time my runs perfectly, I know that no one can stop me.’

Pep Guardiola praised City’s physios on Friday for keeping Haaland fit.

The City star said he enjoyed life in England under Pep Guardiola as he strives to increase his 14 goals in all competitions.

The Norwegian has struggled with several injury issues at RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, but appears to have been excellently managed in Manchester so far.

“Erling struggled a lot with injuries in Dortmund last year and came here with minor problems after surgery,” said Guardiola.

“He started working with Mario and other guys. Thanks to them – and his work ethic – he can now play regularly. That was not possible last season.

“I’ve always told the club that the most important department in the back rooms is the physio. They take care of the legs.

“Thanks to Erling and the boys’ treatment. The clubs earn a lot of money if the players can play and that is usually thanks to the physio.’