Erling Haaland is ready to make his Manchester City debut

Erling Haaland is ready to bow to his Manchester City as Pep Guardiola insisted the blockbuster signing will complement the existing harmony in the dressing room.

City take on Bayern Munich on Saturday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay as they complete a short pre-season tour of America ahead of the Community Shield against Liverpool.

Haaland sat out their first friendly, a 2-1 win over Club America in Houston, while City managed his fitness.

“If nothing goes wrong in training this afternoon, or if he feels bad tonight and falls out of bed and breaks his ankle, then he will play,” Guardiola said.

“One of the things I’m trying to find out is if he’s a nice guy. I don’t like working with guys who aren’t nice.

“If you have a locker room and the chemistry is good, it’s worth more than hours of tactics.

‘This summer we bought special people. And the rest we know each other.

“And we’re sad because Raheem, Gabriel and Oleks were incredibly loved. Since I arrived in Manchester the chemistry has been incredible. It makes me feel good.’

Fellow signing Julian Alvarez impressed in his first appearance and City have added more attacking threat to a side that regularly scores close to 100 Premier League goals in a season.

“Erling and Julian are here and will have a positive effect on our game,” added Guardiola. ‘We scored a lot last season; we won the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“We were one of the top scorers in Europe. They have the quality to score goals and that’s the most important thing for us.’