Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez set for first Premier League battle as Man City striker justifies superstar status but Liverpool man has struggled after blockbuster transfer

Matches between Liverpool and Manchester City have always been a success, but this year there are two new kids around.

The signings of Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland for £85 million and £51 million respectively ensured that the already attacking sides would have an extra deadly attack on them as two of the world’s most talented number nine came to the Premier League.

Adjusting to life in a new country and competition while playing alongside new teammates will always be difficult, but both players have already shown that they have more than enough skills and charisma to handle the pressures of what’s to come. be able to.

For Nunez, it was an electric start for Liverpool with two goals in his first two games before a suspension and lack of form on the part of Jurgen Klopp made things a little more challenging.

As for Haaland, let’s just say he took the challenge on board with the kind of confidence and consistency that tipped him off as a future GOAT.

Here, talkSPORT.com takes a lot of the two forwards and how they established themselves to become the Premier League’s best strikers.

Darwin Nunez

Getty Nunez has certainly had his highlights since moving to Anfield

The story so far

The Liverpool striker started his career in his native Uruguay before heading to Spain with Almeria, where he scored 16 goals in 32 appearances to make a big move to Portuguese giants Benfica.

In two seasons in Portugal, Nunez scored 48 goals in 85 appearances to become one of Europe’s best marksmen, earning a transfer to Liverpool that could be worth up to £85 million.

Life under Jurgen Klopp couldn’t have gone better after scoring in his debut in the Community Shield win over Manchester City, before conceding a goal and assist on his Premier League debut against Fulham.

His Anfield debut was not such a happy story, with the 23-year-old sent off less than an hour into the game and his excellent start to the season derailed.

It took Nunez some time to get back on his feet, but after he found the net in the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend, the Uruguayan star will once again be full of confidence as he sets out to show Klopp that he is the man to do it. Sack Liverpool back on the table.

Getty However, an elimination on his home debut hampered what appeared to be a brilliant start to life at the club

Liverpool stats

Domestic appearances: 6

Domestic Goals: 3

Household assists: 1

Champions League appearances: 4

Champions League Goals: 1

What was said?

Nunez has been brought in as an attacking replacement for Sadio Mane and has big shoes to fill at Anfield and according to Jason Cundy he hasn’t quite reached that level yet.

He explained: “Last year Liverpool would probably celebrate and get fives against Rangers, but this season it’s a bit disappointing.

Getty But the Uruguayan now looks back on his best performance after scoring this weekend against Arsenal

“He just joined Liverpool, it’s a huge club and a huge fee and he hasn’t reached Sadio Mane’s level yet and that’s difficult.

“Mane was one of the very best at Liverpool and one of the best not just in this country but in all of Europe, so he [Nunez] still has a long way to go.”

With Haaland setting the pace for strikers in the Premier League and beyond, Micky Gray believes Nunez has had a ‘difficult’ start at the Reds.

He said: “Everyone thought Nunez was going to be the next Haaland, but it was hard for him.

“He got that red card early in his career here at Liverpool.

“Although he scored a goal against Arsenal, I don’t see this superstar I see at Man City.”

Getty The experts at TalkSPORT are running out of superlatives for Haaland

Erling Haaland

The story so far

If you put an obstacle in Haaland’s way, you just know he’s going to conquer and then some.

Having started his career with his local club Bryne, Haaland’s potential was clear from the start when he made the move to Norwegian giant Molde at the age of 16, where he scored 20 goals in 60 appearances.

He then moved to Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg, where he scored 29 goals in 27 appearances before earning a move to German giant Borussia Dortmund less than a year later.

Many expected Dortmund to be the place where Haaland would have to adjust to life at the highest level, but instead he scored a massive 86 goals in 89 appearances for the club in two and a half years.

Getty It was clear that City would attract a top player from Dortmund

When he moved to Manchester City, it was clear that Haaland was a goal-scoring talent, but the question remained, how would he cope with playing against the best defenders in the world in the Premier League?

Needless to say, it hasn’t been a problem for Haaland, who has already scored 15 goals in the league and 20 in total for Guardiola’s side, including three hat-tricks.

Still only 22, Haaland is just unstoppable and seems to have a place in every record book out there to be secured if he wants to.

Manchester City stats

Domestic appearances: 10

Premier League Goals: 15

Premier League assists: 3

Champions League appearances: 3

Champions League Goals: 5

BT Sport Even Guardiola can’t believe how well he’s done

What was said?

One man who knows Haaland better than most is Norwegian national coach Stale Solbakken, who believes Haaland’s success is by no means a matter of looking.

He said: “He is easy to work with because he has a huge appetite to improve and I think you can see the move from Dortmund to Manchester City has made him an even stronger player.

“He’s got more aspects to his game already, he’s better in smaller areas and I think you’re born with sniffing the right position. I think he was born with that.

“You can teach it a certain way, but you can’t break it down completely. You either have it or you don’t and he has it.”

While Haaland hopes to inspire City to win against Liverpool, Reds legend Graeme Souness has raved about the striker saying his talents are almost inhumane.

Getty Souness thinks Haaland is almost inhumane after saying he has no weaknesses

Souness explained: “He is phenomenal. He’s like a factory-made goalscoring machine.

“The size, the athleticism, the attitude, I can’t think of where he could improve. I’m sure Pep would say he could do this or that.

“He doesn’t take a lot of touches, he’s frugal, he’s incredibly athletic, he has a football brain.

“I love it. When he scores a goal, he doesn’t run away to the crowd saying ‘it’s all about me’ and kissing the badge, he wants to get between his teammates.

“I don’t think he has a weakness.”