Erin Andrews says her driver fell asleep behind the wheel as she was on a call to Aaron Rodgers

Erin Andrews has revealed that her cab driver had fallen asleep at the wheel on a Chicago highway and was snoring — all while engaged in a Zoom call, which included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Andrews was on his way to Green Bay for a sit-down interview with Rodgers and was on the phone with the 38-year-old and some of her Fox Sports colleagues when she heard the driver fire some zeds.

On her podcast ‘Calm Down’ she explained to co-host Charissa Thompson, ‘I had to fly from LA to Chicago and I had a car service to take me to Green Bay.

“The guy picks me up, newer car, outlets, I’m fine. Aaron steps in (the Zoom call)… I’m typing, the headphones work, we’re okay. I hear snoring.

“I know it’s not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers who snores. It’s my driver who fell asleep at the wheel. On a highway from Chicago. snoring. To sleep. And the car is moving, 65 miles per hour.

“I’m so thankful I put my phone on mute because we’re on Zoom. I put my phone on mute and I go “Are you sleeping?!” It was horrible.

“So now I have the quarterback of the team I’m trying to work on, I’m trying to take notes. I have a complete fear. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die.’

Andrews said she stayed on the phone, but understandably she found it difficult to provide full focus.

‘After Aaron’ [Rodgers] get off, I’m going to ‘stop at a Starbucks,’ she said. “I’ll have him stop at a McDonald’s. I’m going in, I’ll get him a coffee. He doesn’t drink it. The whole car ride I’m like “ahem ahem ahem” monitoring whether he sleeps behind the wheel.’

Fortunately, Andrews made it to Green Bay safely and has since covered the new NFL season with far less risk and danger.

It was a bad start for Rodgers and the Packers – they lost their opening game 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers himself made headlines in the past month for his confession to using the hallucinogenic drug ayahuasca.

Speaking recently about its use in the most recent off-season, he told The Pat McAfee Show, “I was looking for a deeper level of self-love.

‘I went to Machu Picchu in Peru and had magical experiences there, in the Sacred Valley. I had some really interesting evenings on the drug and came back a changed person.

‘I wanted to open myself up to do that again in a different setting, in a different place, with a different group. I did that again this off season and had an absolutely lovely experience. Sat for more nights this time, two the first time, three the second time.

“I had a very difficult night one, beautiful night two and then a mixed bag night three with a really nice ending to the ceremony.

“It changes the way you look at the world… you may feel more connected.”

Packer’s quarterback Rodgers recently made headlines for talking about his ayahuasca use

Rodgers and the Packers lost their opening game of the NFL season against Minnesota

Incredibly, Rodgers – who is about to enter his 18th season in the NFL – admitted that he has only enjoyed playing football since he started taking the drug.

When asked if he enjoys the sport now, he replied, “I’ve been enjoying it since I did ayahuasca…the past few years have been great.

“Mental health, bro, starts with self-love. If you increase that, you can pass it on more easily.’

Rodgers and the Packers return to the field this weekend, facing the Chicago Bears.